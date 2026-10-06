Record 10 dengue deaths in a single day, 1996 hospitalized

Bangladesh recorded its highest single-day dengue death toll of the year after 10 people died in the 24 hours from 8am Monday to 8am Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. A further 1,996 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals during the period, raising this year’s death toll to 281.

The health directorate released the updated dengue figures in a bulletin on Tuesday. The previous day’s death toll of nine was the second-highest daily total recorded this year.

Among the 10 people who died in the past 24 hours, three were receiving treatment in Khulna, two in Barishal, one in Dhaka Division, two in the Dhaka North City Corporation area, one in the Dhaka South City Corporation area and one in Rajshahi.

Monthly dengue deaths this year included two in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. The first few days of October have recorded 36 deaths so far.

Of the 1,996 patients admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, 194 were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area and 187 to hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area. Hospitals outside Dhaka’s city corporation areas admitted 480 patients.

Khulna Division recorded the highest number of new admissions outside Dhaka, with 302 patients. Chattogram Division admitted 242 patients, followed by Barishal with 203, Rajshahi with 199, Mymensingh with 96, Rangpur with 75 and Sylhet Division with 18.

From January 1 to date, 90,356 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals nationwide, the health directorate said. A total of 84,299 patients have been discharged after recovery, while 5,776 remain under treatment at hospitals across the country.