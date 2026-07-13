Measles and Suspected Cases Death Toll Rises to 759

Bangladesh recorded one more death with measles symptoms in the 24 hours to Monday morning, while no new death from confirmed measles infection was reported, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The updated measles bulletin, released by the DGHS on Monday, said 113 people were diagnosed with measles between 8am on Sunday and 8am on Monday. Another 896 people showed measles symptoms during the same period.

The report said that, since 15 March, 665 people across the country have died with measles symptoms. During the same period, 94 others died after confirmed measles infection. The combined death toll from measles and measles-like symptoms has now reached 759.

The DGHS said the total number of suspected measles patients since 15 March has risen to 112,376. Of them, 13,613 were confirmed measles cases.

During the same period, 95,196 people were admitted to hospital. Among them, 91,483 have returned home after treatment.