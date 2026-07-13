PM opens tree plantation campaign in Gournadi

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting coconut and neem saplings along the bank of the newly re-excavated Sarikal–Batajor Canal in Batajor Union of Gournadi upazila in the district.
A munajat (prayer) was offered following the inauguration of the tree plantation campaign.
Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at the canal bank at around 10:00 am today.
The canal, which flows beside Batajor Bazar, is locally known as the Batajor Canal. On the eastern side of the market, it connects with the Miar Char River through the Sarikal River.
Housewives and farmers gathered along one side of the canal bank to greet the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister waved to the villagers in response to their greetings.
After inaugurating the tree plantation programme, Tarique Rahman said, "Our work will not end simply by planting the trees. Today, 2,500 saplings will be planted. Everyone must take care of them."
He added, "Just as you care for your own child after birth, you must also take care of these young saplings every day."
With the slogan "Bangladesh First" and saying "Bismillah," the Prime Minister planted the sapling.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon accompanied the Prime Minister and also planted a sapling.
After inaugurating the tree plantation programme, the Prime Minister proceeded to the Family Card distribution programme in Batajor, where he is scheduled to hand over Family Cards to the female heads of beneficiary families.
Upon completing the Gournadi programme, the Prime Minister will travel to Barishal city by road.
He will inaugurate another tree plantation programme along the bank of the Sagardi Canal adjacent to the Trish Godown Mass Killing Memorial in the Barishal City Corporation area in the afternoon.
Tarique Rahman is also scheduled to join an organizational meeting of BNP at the Barishal District Shilpakala Academy in later this afternoon.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Dhaka for Barishal this morning on a daylong visit to join several programmes, including a tree plantation campaign there. Shortly after 6:00 am, the prime minister departed from his Gulshan residence by road aboard the red-and-green bus bearing the slogan 'Bangla6 hours ago
Five people were killed in a bus crash in Bhanga, Faridpur, on Saturday night after a passenger bus ran over local residents on the Dhaka-Khulna highway, highway police said. Police warned that the death toll could rise as rescue efforts continued. Angry residents later set fire to at least four veh1 days ago
Water has already receded from around 80 percent of Chattogram city, while about 20 percent of areas remain waterlogged because they are low-lying, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Dr Shahadat Hossain said on Friday while inspecting flooding and distributing relief to stranded residents in Chandgao2 days ago
Continuous torrential rains and heavy rush of water from upstream hilly areas in India have pushed water levels in at least five major rivers in Bangladesh above their respective danger marks, officials said on Friday.3 days ago