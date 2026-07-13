PM opens tree plantation campaign in Gournadi

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting coconut and neem saplings along the bank of the newly re-excavated Sarikal–Batajor Canal in Batajor Union of Gournadi upazila in the district. A munajat (prayer) was offered following the inauguration of the tree plantation campaign.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at the canal bank at around 10:00 am today. The canal, which flows beside Batajor Bazar, is locally known as the Batajor Canal. On the eastern side of the market, it connects with the Miar Char River through the Sarikal River. Housewives and farmers gathered along one side of the canal bank to greet the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister waved to the villagers in response to their greetings.

After inaugurating the tree plantation programme, Tarique Rahman said, "Our work will not end simply by planting the trees. Today, 2,500 saplings will be planted. Everyone must take care of them." He added, "Just as you care for your own child after birth, you must also take care of these young saplings every day." With the slogan "Bangladesh First" and saying "Bismillah," the Prime Minister planted the sapling. Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon accompanied the Prime Minister and also planted a sapling. After inaugurating the tree plantation programme, the Prime Minister proceeded to the Family Card distribution programme in Batajor, where he is scheduled to hand over Family Cards to the female heads of beneficiary families.