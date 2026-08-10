SSC and Equivalent Results to Be Published Today at 10am

The results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published across Bangladesh at 10am on Monday through respective institutions and online platforms, according to a press release issued by the Dhaka Education Board.

The board said candidates will also be able to access their results through education board websites and via SMS on mobile phones. Online applications for re-scrutiny will begin on August 11 and continue until August 17, the press release said. This year’s SSC and equivalent examinations began on April 21 and continued until May 20.

According to education board sources, the results will be available on the websites of all education boards. Candidates will also be able to check their results by SMS. To obtain results by SMS, candidates can use any mobile operator. They must type SSC, followed by a space and the first three letters of their board name, then their roll number, followed by a space and YEAR, and send the message to 16140. The result will be sent in a return SMS.