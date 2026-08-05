Rain and Thunderstorms Likely Across All 8 Bangladesh Divisions

Rain or thundershowers are likely across all eight divisions of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, on Wednesday as the monsoon remains fairly active, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said. Gusty or squally winds of up to 60 kmph may also sweep across 12 regions, prompting authorities to advise river ports there to display Local Warning Signal No. 1.
According to the weather forecast, the monsoon axis extends through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and northern Bangladesh to Assam. One part of the axis stretches into the northern Bay of Bengal. The monsoon is currently fairly active over Bangladesh and remains in a moderate state over the northern Bay of Bengal.
The Storm Warning Centre of the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday morning that Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Sylhet may experience temporary gusty or squally winds from the south or southeast at speeds of 45 to 60 kmph, accompanied by rain or thundershowers. River ports in these areas have been asked to hoist Local Warning Signal No. 1.
In its five-day forecast issued on Tuesday evening, the department said many places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may see temporary gusty winds along with light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Wednesday.
The forecast also said moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at places across the country. Day and night temperatures may fall slightly nationwide as a result.
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