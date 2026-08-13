Signal No. 3 as low pressure forms over Bay, storm likely in 5 regions

Bangladesh’s Meteorological Department on Thursday issued Local Warning Signal No. 3 for four seaports and Warning Signal No. 1 for river ports in five regions as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, combined with the monsoon, brought rain and the threat of gusty winds of up to 60 km/h.

The Storm Warning Centre of the Meteorological Department said in the morning that Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla and Chattogram regions may experience temporary rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty or squally winds from the south or southeast at speeds of 45-60 km/h. River ports in those areas have been advised to display Warning Signal No. 1. The Meteorological Department also said the low-pressure area that formed over the north Bay of Bengal and the adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coast may intensify. Under its influence, squally weather may affect the seaports, the north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

As a result, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to hoist Local Warning Signal No. 3. Fishing boats and trawlers operating in the north Bay of Bengal have been advised to move cautiously near the coast until further notice. In its five-day forecast issued at 6pm on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department said many places in Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and some places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions may see temporary gusty winds with light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Thursday. Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall may also occur in parts of the country.