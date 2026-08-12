6 police officers sack over unauthorized absence and desertion

Six police officers, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police Joint Commissioners Biplob Kumar Sarkar and Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, have been dismissed from service over allegations of unauthorized absence from duty and desertion, according to separate notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, August 12, following approval from the acting President. Former Wari Division Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hossain, DMP Assistant Police Commissioner Md Golam Ruhani, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajan Kumar Das and Kazi Ashraful Azim were also dismissed.

Golam Ruhani had been serving on deputation as an assistant secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Rajan Kumar Das had been posted in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, with the Armed Police Battalion. Kazi Ashraful Azim had been attached to the Chattogram Range DIG office while under temporary suspension. According to the Home Ministry notifications, departmental cases were filed against the six officers over allegations of unauthorized absence from government service and desertion while discharging official duties. After an investigation found the allegations proven, the process for imposing the major penalty of dismissal from service was initiated.

The notifications said the six officers had remained absent from their workplaces without authorization and did not return to duty within the stipulated time. The authorities later sent them notices, but they did not rejoin their posts or inform the authorities of their whereabouts. As their unauthorized absence exceeded 60 days, disciplinary action was taken against them under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018. In the departmental cases, they were charged with “misconduct” and “desertion” under Rules 3(b) and 3(g).

Show-cause notices were issued over the allegations, but the officers did not respond. An investigation officer was then appointed to examine the allegations. After the inquiry, the report concluded that the charges against them had been proven. Following receipt of the investigation report, the authorities took an initial decision to impose the major penalty of dismissal. A second round of show-cause notices was then issued, but no response was received from the officers. After reviewing the investigation report, the nature and gravity of the allegations and other relevant matters, the authorities concluded that the charges had been proven and moved ahead with the dismissal process.