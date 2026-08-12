PM's assurance rekindles hope for injured July fighter Mitu

Somaiya Akter Mitu, a 24-year-old July fighter from Netrokona who sustained severe injuries during the 2024 mass uprising, is looking ahead with renewed hope after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman assured her of all necessary treatment, including treatment abroad if required. Following the Prime Minister's directive, Mitu is receiving advanced treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), where her condition is being closely monitored. "We want a humane, discrimination-free Bangladesh where women are safe. I left home that day fully aware of the risks to my life-either I would die or survive with my head held high," Mitu recalled.

On August 4, 2024, Mitu joined the movement in Kurparh area of Netrokona town. As protesters came under attack, she ran into a shop for shelter, when a falling shutter struck her, seriously injuring her waist and jaw. The injuries gradually impaired her mobility. She now uses a wheelchair due to complications involving her lower back and jaw joint, along with health problems associated with thalassaemia minor. Despite prolonged physical suffering and treatment costs, Mitu remains committed to her dream of building a humane, discrimination-free Bangladesh. Mitu, daughter of late Mofazzal Hossain and Rehena Khanam of Netrokona town, grew up in a family of eight sisters and five brothers. She completed her SSC from Datta High School in 2017 and HSC from Netrokona Government Women's College in 2019. She had dreamed of becoming a doctor since childhood, but after losing her father, her family's financial hardship made that dream unattainable. Determined to serve people through healthcare, she enrolled at a government nursing institute in 2021 and completed a Diploma in Nursing Science and Midwifery. When images of July martyrs Abu Sayeed and Wasim Akram emerged during the movement, Mitu could no longer remain at home. She took to the streets and social media, speaking out against injustice despite threats and harassment. Her elder sister Tahura Akter, a poet, writer and development worker, said the family was deeply worried about Mitu's safety but ultimately supported her.

"Mitu is not merely my younger sister; she is a living symbol of courage and resistance for our family and the new generation," Tahura said, adding, "Even though she is now confined to a wheelchair, she has not lost her freedom of thought or her dreams. We want her to recover quickly and stand on her own feet again." Mitu said her sister's support, along with lessons in free thought, integrity, progressiveness and humanitarian values from Tahura's husband, poet, essayist and journalist Swadhin Chowdhury, strengthened her resolve to stand against injustice. After her injury, Mitu's mobility gradually deteriorated. Her family has spent around Tk 6 lakh on her treatment. Even after August 5, 2024, she participated in graffiti painting and cleanliness campaigns with fellow July fighters in Netrokona. Later, she faced cyberbullying and harassment after speaking out against attempts by opportunists to exploit the memory of the July uprising. After she filed a complaint with the local army camp over misinformation and harassment targeting her and other active women students, including Sababa Haque and Prapti, the authorities summoned those accused, had them apologized and obtained written undertakings that they would not harass her again. Mitu's decision to continue treatment quietly, without seeking to capitalise on her suffering or role in the movement, was recently highlighted on social media by Nishat Tabassum Prapti.

The matter subsequently reached the Prime Minister's Office through Nusrat Jahan, who coordinates with injured July fighters receiving treatment at CMH. Following the Prime Minister's directive and under the supervision of Army Chief, arrangements were made for Mitu's advanced treatment at CMH. On August 5 this year, Mitu was invited to an event marking the July Mass Uprising Day. Though she could not deliver her scheduled speech due to time constraints, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman noticed her and later called her over for a conversation. The Prime Minister asked, "Somaiya, how is your health now? I have heard a lot about you." Mitu said her condition sometimes improved and then deteriorated, adding that her treatment at CMH was continuing and that she was relying on Allah.

The Prime Minister assured her of continued support. "I have already instructed the Chief of Army Staff to ensure that you receive all necessary treatment properly. If you need to go abroad for advanced treatment, I will send you abroad at my own expense. Don't worry," he told her. Mitu thanked him but said she was more concerned about women's safety and people's broader wellbeing than her own benefits. "Thank you, sir. I do not need that. I only seek your prayers and, as an ordinary person and as a woman, I want our safety," she said. Mitu also said "We did not dream of a new Bangladesh where women's safety would gradually decline after August 5 or where speaking out against injustice would result in cyberbullying. Alongside women's safety, we want food, clothing and housing to be ensured for working and day-labouring people." The Prime Minister assured her that the government would address her concerns. "InshaAllah, everything will happen. Your treatment is a lengthy process, so the MIS process has to be completed. It is necessary. First, you get well. Then we will sit together again and I will listen to you," he said.