ACC still without leadership nearly 6 months after vacancies, despite search committee

Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has remained without a commission for nearly six months, even though a legal requirement says a new commission should be appointed within 30 days. A search committee was formed about one and a half months ago, but the appointment process has yet to be completed, prompting concern over the institution’s ability to make policy and strategic decisions. The process to form a new commission began after the previous ACC commission’s tenure ended on 3 March. On 2 July, applications were invited from qualified individuals for appointment to the commission. More than a month later, however, the process remains unfinished. People familiar with the matter said that after applications are received, the search committee may verify candidates’ information, prepare a list of qualified individuals, conduct interviews or other scrutiny, and then recommend names to the President. A new commission would be formed after completion of the required formalities.

ACC officials said regular inquiries, investigations and case-related activities are continuing under the law and rules even without a commission. Questions remain, however, over whether matters requiring commission approval or decisions are disrupting the normal process. Experts said a full commission is particularly necessary for inquiries and investigations into major corruption allegations, the institution’s long-term planning and policy decisions. They said the prolonged leadership vacuum is affecting not only administration but also the effectiveness of the institution itself. Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, said the law requires a new commission to be appointed within a maximum of 30 days when commission posts fall vacant. He said there had been no precedent in the ACC’s history for such a prolonged vacancy and that the institution had effectively become stagnant after operating without a commission for about five months. Iftekharuzzaman also criticised the ACC’s structure and scope of work, saying there has long been a public perception that the body protects those in power and harasses opponents. He said the extended leadership vacuum was further eroding public confidence in the institution. Former ACC Director General (Legal) Moeidul Islam told Ajker Patrika that the ACC is the country’s only constitutionally established institution for tackling corruption. He said that without a commission, activities such as accepting new complaints, conducting inquiries and investigations, making arrests, seizing or freezing assets, appealing against bail, and appealing acquittals were not proceeding normally.