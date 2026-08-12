Ajker Patrika
বাংলা
Environment

Rain likely throughout August, Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 hoisted

Ajker Patrika Desk
Rain likely throughout August, Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 hoisted
File Photo

A low-pressure area has formed over the north Bay of Bengal and the adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coast, prompting Bangladesh’s Meteorological Department to ask Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports to hoist Local Cautionary Signal No. 3, according to a warning issued on Wednesday morning.

The warning, signed by meteorologist Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik, said the system could intensify. Squally weather may affect the seaports, the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh as a result.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay of Bengal have also been advised to stay close to the coast and move cautiously until further notice.

Weather experts believe the low-pressure area is unlikely for now to develop into a depression or cyclone. However, its influence may bring rain to Bangladesh’s coastal regions during the remaining days of August.

Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told Ajker Patrika that low-pressure systems commonly form in the Bay of Bengal at this time in August. This system has developed close to the coast, he said, adding that it is still too early to say how much strength it may gain, though it could become a well-marked low.

Asked about the likelihood of rainfall, Dr Mallik said rain would begin from Wednesday in Barishal, Khulna, Noakhali, Chattogram, Hatiya and Bhola. Rainfall intensity may gradually increase from 13 August, he said.

Dr Mallik added that from that time, rain could also spread to central parts of the country, including Dhaka and Cumilla. The current spell of rain may continue through the rest of August, he said.

Despite the forecast of sustained rainfall, Dr Mallik said there was little likelihood of temperatures falling.

Topics:

Bay of Bengal weatherweatherRain
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