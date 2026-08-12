Rain likely throughout August, Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 hoisted

A low-pressure area has formed over the north Bay of Bengal and the adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coast, prompting Bangladesh’s Meteorological Department to ask Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports to hoist Local Cautionary Signal No. 3, according to a warning issued on Wednesday morning.

The warning, signed by meteorologist Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik, said the system could intensify. Squally weather may affect the seaports, the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh as a result.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay of Bengal have also been advised to stay close to the coast and move cautiously until further notice.

Weather experts believe the low-pressure area is unlikely for now to develop into a depression or cyclone. However, its influence may bring rain to Bangladesh’s coastal regions during the remaining days of August.