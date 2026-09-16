Ajker Patrika
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Education

First-Phase class XI admission results for 2026-27 published

Staff Correspondent, Dhaka
First-Phase class XI admission results for 2026-27 published
File Photo

The first-phase selection results for students who applied online for admission to Class XI for the 2026-27 academic year were published simultaneously at around 7:45pm on Wednesday.

Students will be able to view their results through the designated

In a separate notice, the Dhaka Education Board said the start date for classes for students admitted to Class XI has been postponed by one day and rescheduled for September 24.

SSC and Equivalent Results 2026: Pass Rate Falls to 62.25%, Girls Lead in GPA-5 Attainmentssc-result

The decision was taken because all educational institutions across the country will remain closed for one day on September 23 on the occasion of the holy Fatiha-i-Yazdaham.

Topics:

StudentHSCeducationEducation MinisterAdmissionResult
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