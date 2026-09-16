First-Phase class XI admission results for 2026-27 published

The first-phase selection results for students who applied online for admission to Class XI for the 2026-27 academic year were published simultaneously at around 7:45pm on Wednesday.
Students will be able to view their results through the designated
In a separate notice, the Dhaka Education Board said the start date for classes for students admitted to Class XI has been postponed by one day and rescheduled for September 24.
The decision was taken because all educational institutions across the country will remain closed for one day on September 23 on the occasion of the holy Fatiha-i-Yazdaham.
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