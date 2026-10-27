Ajker Patrika
বাংলা
Education

HSC results date revised to October 31

BSS
HSC results date revised to October 31
File Picture

The publication date for this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2026 results has been deferred by two days to October 31.

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee disclosed the information in a press release issued today.

According to the release, the results will be published at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 31, at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.

Applications for re-scrutiny of answer scripts will be accepted online from November 1 to 7, the release said.

The application process and detailed instructions will be published on the websites of the education boards.

Topics:

HSCHSC exam 2026Education
Google News Icon

Follow us on Google News for the latest updates

Most Read
Latest
1
2
3
4
5

Related