HSC results date revised to October 31

The publication date for this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2026 results has been deferred by two days to October 31.

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee disclosed the information in a press release issued today.

According to the release, the results will be published at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 31, at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.

Applications for re-scrutiny of answer scripts will be accepted online from November 1 to 7, the release said.

The application process and detailed instructions will be published on the websites of the education boards.

