Starlink Subs Reach 5,000 in BD, but High Costs Limit Wider Market Impact

Starlink has attracted just over 5,000 customers in Bangladesh in the first year since launching its satellite-based internet service, with most of them corporate users, according to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission data. Stakeholders say strong public interest in Elon Musk’s service has not translated into wider market disruption because of its high cost.

BTRC Chairman Major General (Retd.) Md Emdad Ul Bari told Ajker Patrika, “Starlink is an expensive service. The main purpose of launching it in Bangladesh was to deliver internet to remote and hard-to-reach areas of the country where reliable broadband or mobile network coverage is still unavailable or limited.”

Starlink received a BTRC licence on 29 April 2025 to provide non-geostationary satellite orbit services in Bangladesh. The company began operations in the country in May that year. According to BTRC data, Starlink had 5,389 customers in Bangladesh as of May this year.

State-owned Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL), is working as Starlink’s official reseller in Bangladesh. BSCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Imadur Rahman said, “Primarily, those who want slightly better quality service and those who want higher-speed broadband are our customers.” Dr Rahman said all customers who have taken BSCL’s Starlink kits are corporate clients.