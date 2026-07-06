Starlink Subs Reach 5,000 in BD, but High Costs Limit Wider Market Impact

Starlink has attracted just over 5,000 customers in Bangladesh in the first year since launching its satellite-based internet service, with most of them corporate users, according to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission data. Stakeholders say strong public interest in Elon Musk’s service has not translated into wider market disruption because of its high cost.
BTRC Chairman Major General (Retd.) Md Emdad Ul Bari told Ajker Patrika, “Starlink is an expensive service. The main purpose of launching it in Bangladesh was to deliver internet to remote and hard-to-reach areas of the country where reliable broadband or mobile network coverage is still unavailable or limited.”
Starlink received a BTRC licence on 29 April 2025 to provide non-geostationary satellite orbit services in Bangladesh. The company began operations in the country in May that year. According to BTRC data, Starlink had 5,389 customers in Bangladesh as of May this year.
State-owned Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL), is working as Starlink’s official reseller in Bangladesh. BSCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Imadur Rahman said, “Primarily, those who want slightly better quality service and those who want higher-speed broadband are our customers.” Dr Rahman said all customers who have taken BSCL’s Starlink kits are corporate clients.
Data cited from technology-focused non-profit media outlet Rest of World show that Starlink operates in more than 100 countries worldwide, including more than 20 in Africa. In Kenya, Starlink launched in July 2023 and had more than 17,000 customers in its first 20 months. In Nigeria, Starlink began operations in January 2023 and had more than 59,500 active customers as of March 2025.
According to information on Starlink Bangladesh’s website, the monthly price for a residential package is Tk 6,000, while Residential Lite costs Tk 4,200. Business-related services start at Tk 4,600 per month. Internet service at sea costs Tk 32,000 a month. Customers must also pay Tk 47,000 for setup equipment.
Technology expert Suman Ahmed Sabir told Ajker Patrika that mobile network coverage exists in almost all parts of Bangladesh and broadband has reached most cities and densely populated areas.
Suman Ahmed Sabir said Starlink’s main market will therefore be places where no form of broadband has reached. He added that customer numbers could grow if Starlink services were introduced on buses, trains and other public transport.
Suman Ahmed Sabir said Starlink is unlikely to become a major threat to internet service providers or mobile operators in Bangladesh. There is little economic rationale for using the comparatively expensive service in areas where alternative connectivity is already available.
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