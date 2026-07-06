England, Norway advance at World Cup, FIFA ruling triggers uproar

England battled past Mexico into the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday and Norway stunned Brazil as a FIFA decision to reprieve United States star Folarin Balogun after an intervention from Donald Trump triggered uproar. A day of gripping drama on and off the field was crowned by an epic contest at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca as 10-man England dug deep to defeat Mexico 3-2 in a match that more than lived up to the hype. Jude Bellingham looked to have put England firmly on the road to the quarter-finals after scoring twice in 98 seconds to give the Three Lions a 2-0 lead after 38 minutes. Mexico hit back through Julian Quinones to make it 2-1 at half-time and were given a huge boost on 54 minutes when England defender Jarell Quansah was given a straight red card after a VAR review. England though shrugged off that setback to make it 3-1 with a Harry Kane penalty. Mexico refused to roll over and another controversial VAR review saw them awarded a penalty by Australian referee Alireza Faghani, Raul Jimenez slotting in to make it 3-2.

England's increasingly weary line-up resisted wave after wave of Mexican pressure to hold on for a famous victory. "It was a crazy game. We had the occasion, everything against us, but we found a way," captain Kane said. Man-of-the-match Bellingham described it as the "best night of my England career." "In big pressure moments in years gone by watching as a fan, as a kid, England probably would have crumbled but we stuck together until the last second," Bellingham added. Haaland wrecks Brazil The win sends England into a quarter-final in Miami next Saturday where they will face Norway, who defeated Brazil 2-1 in another gripping knockout battle earlier Sunday. Two late goals from star striker Erling Haaland set up the win for the Norwegians to shatter Brazil's hopes of a sixth world title. Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a sensational display and saved a first-half penalty from Bruno Guimaraes before Haaland struck twice in the last 11 minutes to stun Brazil at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.