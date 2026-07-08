Oil prices jump 5% after Trump says Iran ceasefire over

World oil prices soared more than five percent Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was over, following fresh strikes in the Middle East.
International benchmark Brent North Sea crude jumped 5.3 percent to $78.09 a barrel, while the main US contract, West Texas Intermediate, advanced 5.4 percent to $74.23 a barrel.
The US has launched extensive strikes on Iran following attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a wave of reprisals against American bases in the Gulf.
Seoul once again led losses on a mixed day in Asian stocks Tuesday as chip giant Samsung tumbled despite an eye-watering rise in profit, stoking fears that the record-breaking, AI-fuelled rally may have reached the end of the road. Investors were unable to take over the baton from their counterpart1 days ago
Australian rare earths company Lynas said Tuesday it has partnered with South Korea's JS Link to build a permanent magnet factory in eastern Malaysia, a move that links its raw material production with downstream manufacturing. Lynas, which operates the largest commercial rare earths processing pla1 days ago
Major stock markets traded mixed Monday as a recovery for technology share prices petered out and quarterly earnings season kicks into gear. After a tough end to June -- fuelled by worries that company valuations linked to the AI boom may have been overdone -- the mood lifted last Thursday after da2 days ago
Commerce, Industries, Textiles and Jute Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, MP, today said the government will introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to monitor the country’s market situation and help maintain price stability. Speaking as the chief guest at a distribution programme of gov4 days ago