Bangladesh's merchandise exports surge 25.91pc in June

The EPB said maintaining export earnings close to the previous year's level despite global inflation, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, energy market volatility and subdued demand in key markets demonstrates the resilience and adaptability of Bangladesh's export sector.

Total merchandise export earnings during FY2025-26 (July-June) stood at US$48.00 billion, slightly lower than US$48.28 billion earned in the previous fiscal year.

The growth was driven by strong performances across major export sectors, including ready-made garments (RMG), leather and leather products, jute and jute goods, home textiles, engineering products and agricultural products.

According to provisional data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the country earned US$4.20 billion from merchandise exports in June 2026, up from $3.34 billion in the same month of 2025.

Bangladesh's merchandise exports posted a strong 25.91 percent year-on-year growth in June, reflecting renewed momentum despite persistent global economic and geopolitical challenges.

The country's main export earner, the ready-made garments sector, recorded a 21.52 percent year-on-year growth in June, earning $3.39 billion, compared with $2.79 billion in June last year.

During the month, knitwear exports rose 19.49 percent, while woven garment exports increased 24.02 percent.

The RMG sector earned US$38.70 billion during FY2025-26, reaffirming its dominant contribution to the country's export earnings.

Among other sectors, leather and leather products exports grew 47.68 percent in June and 7.09 percent during the fiscal year, reaching US$1.23 billion.

Jute and jute goods exports registered an impressive 76.60 percent growth in June and 7.75 percent growth during the fiscal year, with total earnings of $883.69 million.

Home textile exports increased 59.95 percent in June and 6.52 percent over the fiscal year, while engineering products recorded 44.74 percent growth in June and 21.77 percent growth during FY2025-26.

Agricultural product exports also posted a 46.77 percent increase in June, reflecting continued overseas demand for Bangladeshi agro-based products.

The United States remained Bangladesh's largest single-country export destination, with exports reaching $9.05 billion during FY2025-26, marking a 4.09 percent increase over the previous fiscal year.

Germany and the United Kingdom retained their positions as the country's second and third-largest export markets respectively, while exports to all of Bangladesh's top 20 destinations recorded positive year-on-year growth in June.

The EPB expressed optimism that the positive export momentum, along with continued product and market diversification, would support stronger export growth in FY2026-27 and contribute to the country's sustainable economic development.

