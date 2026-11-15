Gopalganj DC, SP transferred after political unrest

The government has withdrawn Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Md Arif-Uz-Zaman and transferred the district’s Superintendent of Police Md Habibullah following unrest in Gopalganj town over rallies involving leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations on Sunday.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued separate notifications on Sunday withdrawing Arif-Uz-Zaman from the post of deputy commissioner and attaching him to the ministry.

Dr GM Sarfaraz, Deputy Commissioner of Habiganj, has been transferred to Gopalganj as the new deputy commissioner.