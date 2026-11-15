Gopalganj DC, SP transferred after political unrest
The government has withdrawn Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Md Arif-Uz-Zaman and transferred the district’s Superintendent of Police Md Habibullah following unrest in Gopalganj town over rallies involving leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations on Sunday.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued separate notifications on Sunday withdrawing Arif-Uz-Zaman from the post of deputy commissioner and attaching him to the ministry.
Dr GM Sarfaraz, Deputy Commissioner of Habiganj, has been transferred to Gopalganj as the new deputy commissioner.
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification transferring Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Md Habibullah to Feni as superintendent of police.
Pratyush Kumar Majumdar, Superintendent of Police of Feni, has been transferred to Gopalganj as the district’s new police chief.
Gopalganj district town became tense over rallies by leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations. Activists entered the town in processions from different unions from Sunday morning.
The rallies saw damage to police barricades, the smashing of glass at a super shop and tyres set on fire at different locations, the report said.