7 more die with measles symptoms

Seven more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am Friday, bringing the total number of symptom-related deaths this year to 1,110, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). With 104 confirmed measles deaths, the combined toll from measles and its symptoms has risen to 1,214.

The DGHS released the figures in a bulletin on Friday, covering the 24-hour period from 8am Thursday to 8am Friday.

During the period, 1,110 people developed measles symptoms, while tests confirmed measles infections in 25 people, the DGHS said.

Since March 15, measles symptoms have been reported among 218,870 people nationwide. During the same period, 23,273 people have been confirmed to have contracted measles.

Of the seven people who died with measles symptoms in the past 24 hours, two were receiving treatment at hospitals in Dhaka Division, three in Sylhet Division, one in Chattogram Division and one in Mymensingh Division.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths with measles symptoms this year, at 498. Sylhet Division recorded 197 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 103, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 86, Barishal with 65, Khulna with 51 and Rangpur with 17.

The DGHS’s regular statistics do not provide age-wise data on hospitalised patients or deaths involving measles symptoms. The available data therefore do not show which age groups, including children, are most affected or have the highest death rates.

Epidemiologists said measles can affect people of any age, although children are more commonly infected.