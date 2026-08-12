Low-Pressure Area May Form Over Bay of Bengal as Humid Heat Persists Across Bangladesh

A low-pressure area may form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas within the next 24 hours, while humid heat is set to continue across Bangladesh with day and night temperatures likely to rise slightly on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said.
Rainfall has eased somewhat toward the end of Shraban, though brief showers are still occurring in some places without bringing relief from the muggy conditions.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said temperatures may rise slightly across the country, including in the capital, Dhaka, during the day and night on Wednesday.
In its 7am forecast, the department’s Storm Warning Centre said the sky over Dhaka and adjoining areas may remain partly cloudy until noon, with weather likely to stay nearly dry. Southerly to southeasterly winds may blow at 8-12 kilometres per hour, while daytime temperatures may remain nearly unchanged.
At 6am on Wednesday, Dhaka recorded a temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 96 per cent. The city received 5 millimetres of rainfall in the previous 24 hours. Sunset in Dhaka is at 6:34pm on Wednesday, while sunrise is expected at 5:33am on Thursday.
In its forecast issued at 6pm on Tuesday, the department said a low-pressure area may develop over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas within the next 24 hours.
The extended axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and the southern part of Bangladesh to Assam. One of its extensions stretches to the north Bay of Bengal. The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and in a moderate state over the north Bay of Bengal, the forecast said.
By 6pm on Wednesday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds may occur at many places in Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and at one or two places in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions. Moderately heavy rainfall may also occur in some parts of the country.
The forecast added that day and night temperatures may rise slightly across Bangladesh.
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