Biman BG-306 Strands 260 Passengers at Rome Fiumicino for Over 28 Hours After Technical Fault

More than 260 passengers on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-306 on the Toronto-Rome-Dhaka route have been stranded for over 28 hours at Rome Fiumicino Airport after a mechanical fault was detected during routine refuelling on Friday morning, leaving many passengers ill and forcing some to spend the night on lounge floors and chairs.

According to Biman Bangladesh Airlines sources, the fault was detected at around 7:20am local time in Italy on Friday, 7 August. The aircraft was unable to depart after the initial inspection and was declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG).

The flight was carrying about 260 passengers, including around 170 Bangladeshi passport holders. Passengers said those holding Bangladeshi passports were not allowed to enter Italy and therefore could not be taken out of the airport and accommodated in hotels, forcing them to remain inside the airport for an extended period.

Passenger Md Abu Sayeed, a senior lecturer in the Computer Science Department at Independent University, said in a video message posted on social media that after landing in Rome, passengers were kept waiting inside the aircraft for about eight hours as officials cited various faults. Md Abu Sayeed said many children, elderly passengers and sick travellers fell ill during that time.

Md Abu Sayeed said passengers were eventually taken off the aircraft and moved inside the airport after most began feeling physically unwell. Md Abu Sayeed said a lounge was arranged at about 11pm, but it did not have enough space for the number of passengers, leaving many to spend the night on the floor and on chairs.

Another passenger, Md Rokon ur Rahman, said many elderly passengers on board were suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure and faced severe hardship because of the prolonged wait. Md Rokon ur Rahman also alleged that food was delayed.