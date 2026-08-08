Biman BG-306 Strands 260 Passengers at Rome Fiumicino for Over 28 Hours After Technical Fault

More than 260 passengers on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-306 on the Toronto-Rome-Dhaka route have been stranded for over 28 hours at Rome Fiumicino Airport after a mechanical fault was detected during routine refuelling on Friday morning, leaving many passengers ill and forcing some to spend the night on lounge floors and chairs.
According to Biman Bangladesh Airlines sources, the fault was detected at around 7:20am local time in Italy on Friday, 7 August. The aircraft was unable to depart after the initial inspection and was declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG).
The flight was carrying about 260 passengers, including around 170 Bangladeshi passport holders. Passengers said those holding Bangladeshi passports were not allowed to enter Italy and therefore could not be taken out of the airport and accommodated in hotels, forcing them to remain inside the airport for an extended period.
Passenger Md Abu Sayeed, a senior lecturer in the Computer Science Department at Independent University, said in a video message posted on social media that after landing in Rome, passengers were kept waiting inside the aircraft for about eight hours as officials cited various faults. Md Abu Sayeed said many children, elderly passengers and sick travellers fell ill during that time.
Md Abu Sayeed said passengers were eventually taken off the aircraft and moved inside the airport after most began feeling physically unwell. Md Abu Sayeed said a lounge was arranged at about 11pm, but it did not have enough space for the number of passengers, leaving many to spend the night on the floor and on chairs.
Another passenger, Md Rokon ur Rahman, said many elderly passengers on board were suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure and faced severe hardship because of the prolonged wait. Md Rokon ur Rahman also alleged that food was delayed.
Affected passengers alleged they could not access necessary medicines, insulin and emergency items in time because those were in checked luggage. Passengers also said children faced difficulties getting food and essential support, while overcrowding in the lounge left many sitting and lying on the floor.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines said it had sent an engineering team and necessary equipment from Dhaka to Rome to repair the aircraft. The airline said the personnel and equipment were being sent on flight BG-305.
According to the latest information from Biman’s public relations department, aircraft S2-AJY operating BG-306 remains in AOG status at Rome Fiumicino Airport. The airline said that if the engineering team and equipment reach Rome and the fault is repaired successfully, BG-306 could depart Rome for Dhaka at 11pm local time on Saturday, 8 August, and in that case could arrive in Dhaka at around 11:30am Bangladesh time on 9 August.
Biman said the flight’s onward journey would depend on successful rectification of the fault and completion of the required safety checks.
The airline authorities said food, lounge access and necessary assistance were being arranged for stranded passengers in Rome. Passengers, however, alleged the actual situation was different, particularly for Bangladeshi passport holders who remained at the airport for long periods without adequate rest, received food late and faced difficulties using essential medicines.
Affected passengers called for swift alternative arrangements and humanitarian assistance, taking into account the presence of children, elderly passengers and sick travellers on board.
The disruption has also affected flight BG-305 from Dhaka to Toronto via Rome, which is operated by the same aircraft and has had its schedule changed. Biman said there remains uncertainty over further operations until the technical fault is fully resolved and safety checks are completed.
The airline said passenger safety remained its highest priority and that further updates would be provided according to the situation.
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