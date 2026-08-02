Ajker Patrika
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Bangladesh

Govt appoints law firm to seek Benazir’s return from UAE: Home Minister

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Govt appoints law firm to seek Benazir’s return from UAE: Home Minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed. File Photo

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed today said the government has appointed an experienced law firm to pursue the return of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed to Bangladesh through legal channels.

“We have appointed an experienced law firm and instructed it to seek the cancellation of Benazir Ahmed’s bail.

We hope the former police chief will be brought back to Bangladesh through due legal process,” he said.

He made the remarks while responding to a question from journalist about Benazir Ahmed’s release on bail from a jail in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after attending a meeting with officers and personnel from all police units in Rajshahi.

The meeting was organised by the Rajshahi Range Police and the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) at the Rajshahi Police Lines.

The Home Minister said the former police chief had reportedly been granted bail by a UAE court on the condition that he would not leave the country.

He added that Bangladesh has requested a certified copy of the bail order to verify its conditions.

The Home Secretary and Bangladesh’s ambassador to the UAE are maintaining close communication with the UAE authorities regarding the matter, he said.

Topics:

Ministry of Home AffairsSalahuddin AhmedArrestUAEBenazir Ahmed
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