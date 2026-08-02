Govt appoints law firm to seek Benazir’s return from UAE: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed today said the government has appointed an experienced law firm to pursue the return of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed to Bangladesh through legal channels.

“We have appointed an experienced law firm and instructed it to seek the cancellation of Benazir Ahmed’s bail.

We hope the former police chief will be brought back to Bangladesh through due legal process,” he said.

He made the remarks while responding to a question from journalist about Benazir Ahmed’s release on bail from a jail in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after attending a meeting with officers and personnel from all police units in Rajshahi.