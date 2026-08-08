PM set to visit Cox's Bazar, Chattogram tomorrow

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will visit Cox's Bazar and Chattogram tomorrow, making his first visit to Chattogram since assuming office through the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election.
The Prime Minister will leave Dhaka by helicopter tomorrow morning and first visit Matarbari in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar, said Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.
According to the Prime Minister's Office schedule, Tarique Rahman is scheduled to inspect the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, the coal-fired power project and activities of the Maheshkhali Integrated Development Authority (MIDA) at around 10:30am.
He will then attend a programme at Paschim Banshkhali High School and College field in Baharchhara Union, arranged for the rehabilitation of people affected by the recent floods.
At around 1:30pm, the Prime Minister is scheduled to land at Pehelgazi Dighi field in Fatikchhari upazila and proceed to Al-Jamiatul Islamia Azizul Ulum Babunagar Madrasa, where he is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Allama Shah Muhibbullah Babunagari.
He will then visit the grave of late Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi to offer Fateha.
Later, the premier will take a break at the Zila Parishad Dak Bungalow in Hathazari at around 3:45pm before attending a rehabilitation programme for recent flood victims at Hathazari Government College ground at 5pm.
In the evening, the Prime Minister will attend an organisational meeting at the auditorium of Radisson Blu Chattogram Hotel.
After completing the day's programmes, he is scheduled to leave for Dhaka and return to the capital at night.
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