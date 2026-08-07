6 Killed, at Least 15 Injured in Bus Crash in Bogura’s Erulia

Six people were killed and at least 15 others were injured after a passenger bus lost control and ran over workers waiting by the roadside in the Silkibandha area of Erulia on the Bogura-Naogaon highway in Bogura early Friday.
The accident occurred at around 5:30am on Friday in Erulia’s Silkibandha area. The identities of the died were not immediately known.
The injured were rescued and admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura.
Khaleda Yasmin, duty officer at the Fire Service control room, said the passenger bus, which was travelling from Dhaka to Naogaon, first hit an electric pole beside the road after the driver lost control. The bus then ran over workers who had been waiting for work by the roadside.
Khaleda Yasmin said three people died at the scene, while three more died after being taken to hospital.
At least 15 people were injured in the incident, and the condition of several of them is critical.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed today said the government has appointed an experienced law firm to pursue the return of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed to Bangladesh through legal channels. “We have appointed an experienced law firm and instructed it to seek the cancellation o4 days ago
Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir today said the United States holds Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in “the highest regard”, describing it as a reflection of the growing confidence and strength of bilateral ties as the two countries move towards a comprehensive partnership. “The4 days ago
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting innovators, researchers and technology entrepreneurs, saying young innovators must lead Bangladesh's journey towards a technology-driven future. "Young innovators are the future of Bangladesh. The government wi4 days ago
United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has thanked Bangladesh for its solidarity following Iranian attacks and expressed interest in visiting Dhaka at the earliest opportunity. In a letter to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the UAE President conveyed his sincere appr7 days ago