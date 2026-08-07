6 Killed, at Least 15 Injured in Bus Crash in Bogura’s Erulia

Six people were killed and at least 15 others were injured after a passenger bus lost control and ran over workers waiting by the roadside in the Silkibandha area of Erulia on the Bogura-Naogaon highway in Bogura early Friday.

The accident occurred at around 5:30am on Friday in Erulia’s Silkibandha area. The identities of the died were not immediately known.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura.

Khaleda Yasmin, duty officer at the Fire Service control room, said the passenger bus, which was travelling from Dhaka to Naogaon, first hit an electric pole beside the road after the driver lost control. The bus then ran over workers who had been waiting for work by the roadside.