Commemorative meeting to mark Khaleda Zia’s first death anniversary Dec 28

A commemorative meeting will be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban on December 28 to mark the first death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Deshnetri Begum Khaleda Zia.

The remembrance meeting, organised at the initiative of civil society (Nagorik Somaj), is expected to be attended by the President, the Prime Minister and members of the family of the late Begum Khaleda Zia, according to a press release issued today.

Besides, prominent politicians, educationists, intellectuals, journalists, professionals and cultural personalities, along with distinguished citizens from different walks of life, are expected to attend the event.

An initiative has been taken to publish a special commemorative book (Smarok Grantha) to make the remembrance meeting meaningful and memorable.

The book will highlight Begum Khaleda Zia’s life, political philosophy, experiences, personality, leadership, contributions to the country and nation, as well as various lesser-known aspects of her life.

To this end, original and analytical articles have been invited from eminent personalities, politicians, journalists, writers, researchers, educationists, economists, professionals and individuals who were directly associated with her.

The topics proposed for the commemorative book include Begum Khaleda Zia’s life, personality and leadership; her uncompromising democratic politics and movements; foreign policy, sovereignty and patriotism; women’s education, women’s leadership and social development; her contributions to the history of parliamentary politics; economic philosophy; struggles for free and fair elections and the restoration of democracy; freedom of the press; personal recollections and lesser-known aspects of her life; Begum Khaleda Zia in her final days; and her aesthetic sensibilities, personality and self-respect.

Each article must be original, fact-based and analytical, with a word limit of 1,200 to 1,500 words.

Contributors have been requested to submit their articles by email to [email protected] by November 30.

Only selected articles will be published in the commemorative book following editorial review.

Besides, an initiative has been taken to produce an informative documentary on Begum Khaleda Zia’s eventful political life, struggles, leadership, achievements and contributions to national life.

The press release said the documentary and commemorative book would be efforts to present a documented, multifaceted assessment of Begum Khaleda Zia’s life and work, political legacy, vision of the state and contributions to the history of Bangladesh.

The organisers expressed hope that these initiatives would also serve as valuable historical documents for future generations.

