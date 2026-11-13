Measles outbreak: 5 deaths in 24 hours, toll surpasses 1300

Bangladesh has recorded 1,304 deaths from measles and measles-like symptoms since March 15, including five deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a statement on Friday.

Of the total deaths, 1,199 people died with measles-like symptoms, while 105 died after being confirmed as measles patients.

Between 8am on Thursday and 8am on Friday, three people died with measles-like symptoms in Sylhet, while one death each was reported in Dhaka and Mymensingh.

During the same 24-hour period, 148 new measles cases were confirmed across the country. Measles-like symptoms were identified in 1,271 people.

Dhaka Division has reported the highest number of deaths from measles-like symptoms since March 15, with 535 fatalities. Sylhet Division recorded 213 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 120, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 93, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 57 and Rangpur Division with 18.

A total of 245,562 people have developed measles-like symptoms since March 15, according to the health directorate. Of them, 219,247 were admitted to hospital and 210,401 were discharged after recovery.

The health directorate said 25,028 people have been confirmed with measles during the same period.

