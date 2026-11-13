PM likely to unveil tourism master plan next month

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is expected to unveil Bangladesh's long-awaited National Tourism Master Plan in December, paving the way for implementing a comprehensive development strategy covering nearly 1,500 tourism attractions from January next year.

Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) Chief Executive Officer Barrister Mutasim Billah Faruqui disclosed the development to BSS, saying the government was preparing to launch the master plan during the proposed Bangladesh Festival in Dhaka.

The five-day festival is tentatively scheduled for December 27-31, although the final programme and the Prime Minister's participation are yet to be officially confirmed.

"We expect to submit the master plan to the ministry in the first week of December. If we can complete the finalisation process and secure approval from the National Tourism Council, we aim to begin implementation in January," Faruqui said.

He said the BTB expected to receive the reviewed master plan from the review committee by November 30 before forwarding it to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism for further approval.

The BTB chief expressed optimism that the remaining formalities could be completed in time for the prime minister to formally unveil the document at the Bangladesh Festival.

The proposed announcement would mark a major milestone for Bangladesh's tourism industry, which has been awaiting a comprehensive national development blueprint since the master plan initiative began in 2019.

The process suffered repeated delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, administrative complications and subsequent reviews during the past regimes.

According to the executive summary of the National Tourism Master Plan, the document outlines a long-term development roadmap for 2024-2041, aiming to transform Bangladesh into a competitive, sustainable tourism destination.

The plan identifies approximately 1,498 tourism resources across the country's eight administrative divisions and proposes coordinated development of infrastructure, tourism products, destination management, marketing and human resources.

It sets ambitious targets of attracting 5.58 million tourists and generating 21.94 million employment opportunities by 2041.

The blueprint proposes developing beach, ecotourism, cultural, heritage, religious, adventure, riverine, rural, cruise and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

It also recommends introducing electronic visas, improving tourist safety, strengthening destination management and expanding public-private partnerships to attract investment.

A major recommendation is to strengthen tourism institutions through regional training centres, destination management organisations and dedicated tourism development bodies.

Faruqui said the government intended to begin implementing priority activities from January 2027, subject to the necessary approvals.

He stressed that implementing the master plan would go beyond constructing hotels, resorts and other physical infrastructure.

"Our objective is to start implementing the activities outlined in the master plan from January," he said.

Initial activities could include destination promotion, consultations with tourism businesses, community engagement and coordination among government agencies and private-sector stakeholders.

The master plan also proposes an implementation framework identifying responsible institutions, financing options, project priorities and monitoring mechanisms.

It recommends early priority projects, investment incentives and public-private partnerships to accelerate tourism development.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman told parliament that the government is preparing a comprehensive tourism master plan to make tourism a major contributor to economic growth, employment generation and poverty reduction.

He said the government had identified tourism as a priority sector and would implement development projects in phases under the master plan.

The prime minister also outlined plans to develop international-standard hotels and tourism facilities on Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation-owned land in Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Khulna.

In Cox's Bazar, the government has identified 132.44 acres of land for tourism development under public-private partnership arrangements.

A modern tourism training institute is also being developed at the Motel Laboni compound to strengthen the country's hospitality workforce.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat subsequently told parliament that the government was finalising an integrated master plan covering approximately 1,498 tourism sites.

He said work had also begun on formulating the National Tourism Policy 2026, alongside initiatives to promote community-based tourism, strengthen tourist security and improve tourism-sector data.

Tourism industry stakeholders have repeatedly called for the master plan's early implementation, stressing that Bangladesh's tourism potential cannot be fully realised without coordinated investment, professional destination management and improved visitor services.

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) President Mohammad Hanif has emphasised stronger tourism institutions, professional training and policy support.

Former TOAB President Md Rafeuzzaman has advocated improving visitor experiences and service quality alongside infrastructure development.

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Bangladesh Chapter Secretary General Taufiq Rahman has also stressed private-sector participation, effective destination management and coordinated implementation.

He said the master plan should place considerable emphasis on community participation, environmental sustainability, tourism marketing and improved connectivity.

