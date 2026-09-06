PM directs coordinated action for pollution-free rivers, liveable environment

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today directed all concerned to play their due roles in ensuring pollution-free rivers and a clean, liveable environment for future generations.

"Alongside ourselves, we must strive to leave pollution-free rivers and a liveable environment for the next generation. We cannot simply wait for government directives; we must also act out of our own sense of responsibility," he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a review meeting at Bangladesh Secretariat this morning on pollution control, waste removal, conservation and management of rivers around Dhaka, ensuring navigability and developing the circular waterways.

Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary Gazi Shahriar Pamir told reporters that the meeting reviewed measures to control pollution and remove waste from the Buriganga, Turag, Dhaleshwari, Balu and Shitalakkhya rivers and their adjoining canals and drains, ensure navigability and normal water flow, and improve the existing circular waterways around Dhaka.