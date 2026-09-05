Some trying to create anarchy on recent crisis: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said some political parties and individuals are trying to create anarchy by spreading confusion on some recent crisis.
“Of course, there are some problems in the country. But by taking advantage of these problems, some political parties and individuals are trying to create confusion in different ways aimed at pushing the country to anarchy,” he said.
The Prime Minister was addressing a discussion on 48th founding anniversary of BNP at the Bangladesh Krishibid Institution auditorium here this afternoon.
The Prime Minister said, “We are trying to resolve the problems those we have inherited either from autocratic regime or the interim government. We never say that there are no problems.”
Tarique Rahman said, “The people of Bangladesh have entrusted this government with the responsibility of running the country. Certainly, we will uphold the democratic process. We will try our best to uphold the democratic principles and ethics."
He warned against attempts to create anarchy, saying “If anyone wants to create anarchy the law will take own course to deal with it.”
Stating that the government is an elected one by the people of the country, the premier said, “I want to urge all to remain within the limit.”
Referring to the BNP’s role during every national crisis, the Prime Minister said, “At every critical moment, BNP has worked with its leaders, workers and the people to overcome the crisis.”
He said, “As the Bangladesh Nationalist Party is now entrusted with the responsibility of running the country, I, on behalf of the party, apologise to all those including common people and owners of industries and factories who are suffering from difficulties due to shortage of electricity or fuel today.”
The discussion under the slogan, “Korbo Kaj, Gorbo Desh, Shobar Age Bangladesh” began with recitation from the Holy Quran.
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