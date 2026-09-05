Some trying to create anarchy on recent crisis: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said some political parties and individuals are trying to create anarchy by spreading confusion on some recent crisis. “Of course, there are some problems in the country. But by taking advantage of these problems, some political parties and individuals are trying to create confusion in different ways aimed at pushing the country to anarchy,” he said. The Prime Minister was addressing a discussion on 48th founding anniversary of BNP at the Bangladesh Krishibid Institution auditorium here this afternoon.

The Prime Minister said, “We are trying to resolve the problems those we have inherited either from autocratic regime or the interim government. We never say that there are no problems.” Tarique Rahman said, “The people of Bangladesh have entrusted this government with the responsibility of running the country. Certainly, we will uphold the democratic process. We will try our best to uphold the democratic principles and ethics." He warned against attempts to create anarchy, saying “If anyone wants to create anarchy the law will take own course to deal with it.”