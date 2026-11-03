Pm orders progress on 2nd Padma, Jamuna Bridges

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed relevant authorities to move forward with plans to build a Y-shaped Second Padma Bridge, a Second Jamuna Bridge focused on improving connectivity in northern Bangladesh, and the Padma Barrage.

The directive was issued during a meeting with officials from relevant ministries and divisions at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon, November 3.

Officials at the meeting said feasibility studies for the Second Padma Bridge and the Second Jamuna Bridge are under way. The locations, designs and costs of both bridges will be finalised after the studies are completed in September next year.