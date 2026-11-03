Pm orders progress on 2nd Padma, Jamuna Bridges
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed relevant authorities to move forward with plans to build a Y-shaped Second Padma Bridge, a Second Jamuna Bridge focused on improving connectivity in northern Bangladesh, and the Padma Barrage.
The directive was issued during a meeting with officials from relevant ministries and divisions at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon, November 3.
Officials at the meeting said feasibility studies for the Second Padma Bridge and the Second Jamuna Bridge are under way. The locations, designs and costs of both bridges will be finalised after the studies are completed in September next year.
Discussions on the Second Padma Bridge focused on a Y-shaped connectivity system. The proposed bridge is expected to improve links between the capital and the south-western region, while creating alternative transport connections with Mongla Seaport and the Benapole and Darshana land ports.
Plans for the Second Jamuna Bridge placed priority on improving transport connectivity for Rangpur and other areas in northern Bangladesh.
The meeting also discussed construction of the Padma Barrage, including its potential role in addressing dry-season water shortages, increasing agricultural production, maintaining river flow and environmental balance, and establishing road connectivity across the barrage.
Financing, land acquisition, rehabilitation and coordination among relevant ministries and agencies were also discussed.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam, State Minister for Railways and the Road Transport and Highways Division Habibur Rashid, State Minister for Water Resources Farhad Hossain Azad, and State Minister for Shipping and the Bridges Division Md Rajib Ahsan attended the meeting, along with senior officials from relevant ministries and agencies.