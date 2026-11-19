Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman arrived at Lalmonirhat Airport at around 10:30am on Thursday for a day-long visit featuring aviation, development and public engagement programmes.

Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu and senior administrative officials received the prime minister with flowers at the airport. Tarique Rahman left Tejgaon Airport in Dhaka by helicopter for Lalmonirhat at 9:17am.

The prime minister was taken to the Aviation and Aerospace University campus after arriving in Lalmonirhat. Tarique Rahman is scheduled to inspect the campus and attend the first National Aero-Genius Competition as chief guest. The prime minister will later inaugurate a model canal re-excavation programme at Mondolerhat in Mahendranagar, Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila. Tarique Rahman is also scheduled to exchange views with local beneficiaries. The final programme of the day will be held at Lalmonirhat Collectorate Ground, where the prime minister is expected to meet 15,000 volunteers of the Alokito Lalmonirhat social movement.