Prime Minister Tarique Rahman steps into 62 tomorrow as the eldest son of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and Deshnetri Begum Khaleda Zia was born on November 20, 1965.

Son of a strict disciplinarian, Tarique Rahman's childhood starts off in a modest environment where simple living was the motto of his family.

As steps in his school going age, his parents got him admitted to Shaheen High School and College, Dhaka Cantonment, an English-medium school then that was open to the wards of army personnel only.

Tarique Rahman finished his secondary school and higher secondary school certificate examinations with flying colors.

His journey to the higher seat of learning begins at Dhaka University, a premier public university in the country. For his graduate studies, he opted for International Relations (IR) as one of his favorite subjects.

Regular academic activities aside, Tarique Rahman patiently delved deep into the political thoughts of Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau, Voltaire, Karl Marx, and other political and social thinkers.

The philosophy of these great minds enriched his understanding of state, polity, and democracy in their true manifestations profoundly.

He was an undergraduate student of International Relations in a most volatile situation at a time his mother was spearheading a movement against the autocratic rule of HM Ershad.

With a good grasp of theoretical underpinnings of state and polity during his graduation, Tarique Rahman was instinctively drawn to politics in an atmosphere of people's movement his mother was waging.

He formally made an entry into politics in 1988 by accepting primary membership in Gabtali Upazila, the historic birthplace of his father Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, under Bogura district located in northern Bangladesh.

Tarique Rahman became a member of the Bogra district BNP in 1993. He seized the opportunity to mobilize public opinion in favor of BNP during the parliamentary elections in 1991.

In the capacity of National Campaign Strategy Committee member of the party, Tarique Rahman coordinated the election campaign of five constituencies his mother was contesting.

Her thumping victory in all five constituencies proved his worth as a meticulous organizer to assume a future leadership role in the party.

But, later he was a victim of abuse by the one-eleven government. He was subjected to a series of utterly cruel, mischievous, and conspiracy acts by the army-backed illegitimate 1/11 caretaker government to dethrone him from the politics.

He was also implicated in false cases with no proof. But this could not enervate his spirit to resign from politics.

He dreams of seeing the pitfalls of democratic practices in his own country to be removed once for all.

Tarique Rahman floated the idea of total structural reform as the country was locked in grave misrule and non-governance under an autocratic government ruling for about 16 years without people's mandate.

After long exile in London, his triumphant return to his motherland on December 25 last year one and half months before the national elections gave a sigh of relief to the entire nation as they were eagerly waiting to welcome the celebrated son of this soil for long.

He contested from Bogura-6 and Dhaka-17 constituencies in the national election and won the both seats.

His 31-point country reform plan encompassing the entire executive, judiciary, and legislative branches of the government gained massive popularity leading to his party's landslide victory in the 13th National Election on February 12 this year.

On February 17, Tarique Rahman, also the BNP chairman, took oath as the country's new prime minister as a son of an illustrious family back ground with both his parents had got people's mandate to run the government as President and Prime Minister respectively.

Replete with noble expectations and ideas, Tarique Rahman envisions a rainbow nation where every citizen will live in peace and harmony with dignity and prosperity.

Tarique Rahman's simple lifestyle reflects his commitment to modesty, simplicity and public service. His preference for a limited motorcade, avoiding unnecessary road closures and promoting austerity in government expenditure sends a positive message about responsible leadership.

Such practices help strengthen the relationship between the government and ordinary citizens while demonstrating respect for public resources.

Over the past nine months, Tarique Rahman's government has undertaken several initiatives and achieved progress in different sectors.

In the banking sector, the government has strengthened loan recovery efforts and reduced the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio from 35.73 per cent to 32.78 per cent.

It has also repaid approximately US$2.0476 billion in foreign loan principal and interest within five months, according to the report, despite the additional repayment pressure arising from substantial loans taken during the previous Awami League government.

In the export sector, Bangladesh has achieved record growth in garment exports to the United States and non-traditional markets.

The taka has also strengthened against the US dollar and Indian rupee, reaching its strongest position in five and a half years, as claimed in the report.

The government has introduced the Family Card Programme, providing Tk 2,500 in monthly assistance to eligible low-income families, and the Farmer Card Programme to improve farmers' access to agricultural inputs, loans and government services.

It has also waived agricultural loans and related interest for approximately 1.2 million small and marginal farmers.

In healthcare, initiatives include the introduction of Health Cards and the expansion of primary healthcare services.

The education sector has also received attention through initiatives such as free education for girls up to the undergraduate level, mid-day meal programmes in primary schools, free Wi-Fi facilities, the introduction of new subjects into the academic curriculum, opportunities for students to attend parliamentary sessions, and the organisation of sports and innovation competitions.

The government has additionally released Tk 2,000 crore to settle outstanding dues owed to retired teachers under the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) system.

In the religious welfare sector, honorarium allowances have been introduced for imams, muezzins and other religious leaders. The government has also undertaken nationwide canal excavation and tree-planting programmes to protect the environment and address climate challenges.

Initiatives are underway to introduce a Probashi Card to improve services and welfare facilities for expatriate Bangladeshis.

Bangladesh has also witnessed a notable example of communal harmony, as Hindu and Buddhist communities celebrated their major religious festivals, Durga Puja and Buddha Purnima, amid festivities and without significant difficulties, supported by the government's security arrangements, increased financial allocations and additional holidays.

In terms of good governance, the government has taken steps to reduce unnecessary expenditure, restrict government vehicle purchases, reduce unnecessary foreign trips and overseas training programmes, and promote fiscal discipline and accountability.

The Prime Minister's decision to maintain a limited motorcade and avoid prolonged road closures during his movements may not directly increase GDP or reduce inflation, but it carries considerable significance in strengthening the relationship between the state and its citizens.

Meanwhile, parliamentary democracy and accountability have begun to regain momentum, with questions, counter-questions, discussions and institutional oversight becoming more visible in Parliament.

The initiative to settle 133 ordinances during the very first session also indicates an effort to restore institutional practices and parliamentary authority.

These developments suggest significant changes in the exercise of state power and the government's approach to public administration.

Tarique Rahman envisions transforming Bangladesh into a democratic nation where every citizen can enjoy their inalienable fundamental rights.

He also dreams of building a climate-resilient Bangladesh through cooperation with the international community to combat global warming and protect humanity from the adverse impacts of climate change.

His vision further includes establishing a merit-based society, ensuring equal opportunities for all and positioning Bangladesh within the global mainstream.

Together, these initiatives and aspirations reflect an emphasis on responsible leadership, economic stability, social welfare, democratic accountability and sustainable national development.

