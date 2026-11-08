Kali Puja tonight
The Hindu community is celebrating Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja, across the country tonight with traditional religious fervour, devotion and enthusiasm.
Temples and households are ready to welcome the auspicious occasion with special worship of Goddess Kali, illumination with earthen lamps and candles, devotional music and various religious rituals.
Kali Puja, popularly known as Deepabali or the festival of lights, is observed on the new moon night (Amavasya) of the Bengali month of Kartik.The festival is dedicated to Goddess Kali, regarded as the embodiment of divine power, strength, wisdom and the destruction of evil.
As part of the celebration, devotees will illuminate their homes, temples and crematoriums with earthen lamps (pradeep) and candles in remembrance of their ancestors.
In the capital, elaborate preparations have been made to celebrate the festival at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Math and Mission, Siddheshwari Kali Mandir, Ramna Kali Mandir, Sri Sri Baradeshwari Kalimata Temple, Radha Gobinda Jeo Temple, Postogola Crematorium, Biharilal Jeo Temple in Sutrapur, Gautam Mandir, Ramseeta Mandir, Shibmandir in Shankharibazar, Tanti Bazar and Bangla Bazar.
According to the puja schedule, worship of Goddess Kali will begin at midnight at different temples, followed by the offering of anjali, 'hom-joggo' and distribution of mahaprasad among the devotees.
According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Kali is a fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga, who emerged to fight the forces of evil. Legend has it that after a fierce battle with demonic forces, Kali became so consumed by her destructive rage that Lord Shiva had to lie beneath her feet to stop her.
Realising that she had stepped on her consort, she stuck out her tongue in astonishment and brought her rampage to an end.
The key message of Kali Puja is the triumph of good over evil and the destruction of negative forces both in the external world and within human beings.
The largest celebrations in the capital traditionally take place in Shakhari Bazar and Tanti Bazarin Old Dhaka.
A festive atmosphere has already emerged in the two neighbourhoods, where makeshift pandals have been erected and temples decorated with colourful lights and ornamental designs.
Meanwhile, business activities related to the festival are gaining momentum in the old part of the capital, with devotees and families flocking to markets to purchase puja essentials, including candles, earthen lamps (pradeep) and other ritual items.