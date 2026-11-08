Kali Puja tonight

The Hindu community is celebrating Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja, across the country tonight with traditional religious fervour, devotion and enthusiasm. Temples and households are ready to welcome the auspicious occasion with special worship of Goddess Kali, illumination with earthen lamps and candles, devotional music and various religious rituals. Kali Puja, popularly known as Deepabali or the festival of lights, is observed on the new moon night (Amavasya) of the Bengali month of Kartik.The festival is dedicated to Goddess Kali, regarded as the embodiment of divine power, strength, wisdom and the destruction of evil.

As part of the celebration, devotees will illuminate their homes, temples and crematoriums with earthen lamps (pradeep) and candles in remembrance of their ancestors. In the capital, elaborate preparations have been made to celebrate the festival at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Math and Mission, Siddheshwari Kali Mandir, Ramna Kali Mandir, Sri Sri Baradeshwari Kalimata Temple, Radha Gobinda Jeo Temple, Postogola Crematorium, Biharilal Jeo Temple in Sutrapur, Gautam Mandir, Ramseeta Mandir, Shibmandir in Shankharibazar, Tanti Bazar and Bangla Bazar. According to the puja schedule, worship of Goddess Kali will begin at midnight at different temples, followed by the offering of anjali, 'hom-joggo' and distribution of mahaprasad among the devotees.