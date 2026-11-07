PM seeks frontline role of Gram Police to prevent crime

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said Gram Police can play a key role in keeping villages safe by passing on early information about crime to the local administration and law enforcers, and announced a pay rise, a new mobile allowance and other benefits for the force. “If rural areas are safe, Bangladesh will be safe. The role of Gram Police in protecting the peace and security of ordinary people is very important,” he told a rally of Gram Police at the National Parade Ground in the capital today, organized marking the historic National Revolution and Solidarity Day. The government, he said, is working to keep every village and union safe. Gram Police can collect information in advance about where crimes are occurring locally and where there is a risk of crime, and cooperate with the local administration and law enforcement agencies. Stressing the force’s role in the safety of rural communities, the Prime Minister said, combined effort of an effective local administration, responsible Gram Police and aware citizens is need to ensure safety of rural people.

He directed Gram Police members to work with local administrations during emergencies such as natural disasters, floods, cyclones and any fire incident. “Enforcement of law alone cannot improve the social situation. Religious, social and family values should be nurtured and harmony, goodwill and empathy among people should be established for peaceful existence,” he said adding “If social values are restored, crime will fall to a large extent.” Announcing a pay rise for the Gram Police, the Prime Minister said a Gram Police member’s monthly salary will go up from Taka 7,500 to Taka 10,500, while a Gram Police chief's salary will rise from Taka 8,000 to Taka 11,000. Each member will also get a new mobile phone allowance of Taka 150 a month for telecommunication. “All these new arrangements will take effect from today,” the Prime Minister announced. Tarique Rahman also announced enhancement of retirement gratuity of the members of the Gram Police, saying it will be raised from Taka 50,000 to Taka 80,000 for members and from Taka 80,000 to Taka one lakh for chiefs. The weekly allowance for travelling to police stations will be raised from Taka 300 to Taka 500 for members and from Taka 300 to Taka 600 for chiefs, he said. “The government has taken this initiative to raise the financial and professional dignity of Gram Police, instead of merely changing their designations,” he said. “Those previously have been known as mohalladars and dafadars, will now be called as Gram Police members and Gram Police chiefs respectively,” he said.

The Prime Minister also announced the recruitment of two more women Gram Police members in every union to empower women and create more jobs for womenfolk. Their maternity leave will be for six months, he said. Tarique Rahman said the government would take steps to name a long road in every union after Gram Police in recognition of their work. Trees would be planted on both sides, and the proceeds to be earned from selling of the trees after a certain period would be distributed among the Gram Police members. The prime minister asked the Local Government Ministry to give Gram Police members new bicycles in every three to three and a half years instead of every five. The Prime Minister urged the members of Gram Police to help keep the localities clean and promote tree plantation. “Keep your homes, markets, roads and two sides of canals clean. Do not dump waste anywhere, and make others aware bout this. Everyone must be encouraged to plant trees to build a green and clean Bangladesh for future generations.” “The present government is working to establish a safe and welfare-oriented state ensuring their civic facilities. Citizens too must fulfill their responsibilities to the state,” he said. Accompanied by his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, vice president of the Ziaur Rahman Foundation, he had arrived at the venue in Tejgaon at around 11:45 am. He exchanged greetings with Gram Police members before proceeding to the main podium. State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam was present. The main programme began with recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the screening of a documentary.