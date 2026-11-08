7 Bangladeshis killed, six Injured in Saudi Arabia road crash

Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including four members of the same family, were killed and six others injured when a vehicle carrying 13 people from three families crashed in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Himna area while returning from Madinah to Jeddah, the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah said.

The accident occurred at around 2am on the night of Saturday, 7 November. All those killed and injured were residents of Cox’s Bazar district, according to a preliminary report issued by the consulate.

The deceased were identified as Ziaur Rahman; his daughter Bushra; his two sons, Yasir and Yazan; Sanzida, wife of Alam Shah; Faria, daughter of Alam Shah; and Afsana Bibi, wife of Ilias.

Four members of Ziaur Rahman’s family were among those killed. The bodies have been kept at Al-Himna General Hospital and Khulais General Hospital.