7 Bangladeshis killed, six Injured in Saudi Arabia road crash
Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including four members of the same family, were killed and six others injured when a vehicle carrying 13 people from three families crashed in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Himna area while returning from Madinah to Jeddah, the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah said.
The accident occurred at around 2am on the night of Saturday, 7 November. All those killed and injured were residents of Cox’s Bazar district, according to a preliminary report issued by the consulate.
The deceased were identified as Ziaur Rahman; his daughter Bushra; his two sons, Yasir and Yazan; Sanzida, wife of Alam Shah; Faria, daughter of Alam Shah; and Afsana Bibi, wife of Ilias.
Four members of Ziaur Rahman’s family were among those killed. The bodies have been kept at Al-Himna General Hospital and Khulais General Hospital.
The injured were identified as Shakira, wife of Ziaur Rahman, and their daughter Yusra; Alam Shah and his son Faisal; Ilias; and Gafur Alam.
Shakira is receiving treatment at Khulais General Hospital, while Yusra is being treated at King Abdul Aziz Hospital in Jeddah and Faisal at East Jeddah Hospital. Alam Shah and Ilias received primary treatment at Al-Himna Hospital and were discharged. Gafur Alam remains under treatment at Khulais General Hospital.
The consulate said it took necessary steps immediately after the accident. The Consular Labour Counsellor, accompanied by a legal assistant, visited the Khulais Traffic Office and collected detailed information after speaking with relevant officials.
Preliminary inquiries by the consulate found that the vehicle was driven by a Pakistani national. Traffic office officials said the vehicle was travelling at an estimated speed of 160 kilometres per hour when the crash occurred.
Traffic officials initially believe the driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed, causing it to overturn. The driver, however, claimed that a tyre burst caused the accident.
The consulate said it was awaiting the Saudi authorities’ investigation and final report to determine the exact cause of the crash.
Afsana Bibi had travelled to Saudi Arabia a few days earlier to perform Umrah, the report said. Four members of the three affected families were employed by Al-Abir Company, according to Salman, manager of the company’s Makkah branch.