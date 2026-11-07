Measles-related deaths rise to 1280

Four more people undergoing treatment with measles symptoms died in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths from confirmed measles and measles symptoms to 1,280 since March 15, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Saturday.

Two of the latest deaths occurred in Dhaka and two in Sylhet. No deaths from confirmed measles were reported during the 24-hour period.

A further 988 people developed measles symptoms during the period, while 61 people were newly confirmed to have measles between 8am on Friday and 8am on Saturday, according to a measles-related bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Since March 15, measles symptoms have been reported in 237,702 people across the country. Confirmed measles infections have been recorded in 24,355 people during the same period.

Government data show that 1,175 people have died with measles symptoms since March 15, while 105 people died after being confirmed with measles.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of deaths among people with measles symptoms, with 528 fatalities. Sylhet Division reported 206 deaths, followed by Chattogram Division with 114, Rajshahi Division with 93, Mymensingh Division with 89, Barishal Division with 70, Khulna Division with 57 and Rangpur Division with 18.

