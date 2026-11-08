PM mourns death of 7 Bangladeshis in Saudi road accident
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of seven Bangladeshi nationals in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.
The Premier, in a condolence message this morning, said, "I express my deep shock and sorrow over the death of seven Bangladeshi nationals and injuries to six others in a tragic road accident in Saudi Arabia on November 7."
He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and wished the injured a speedy and full recovery, said PM's Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibli.
"In this difficult time, the government of Bangladesh stands by the affected families," he said, adding that "The Bangladesh Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia will continue to provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victims and the injured."