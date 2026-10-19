PM to visit 3 divisions in a day to greet Durga Puja devotees

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will visit Rangpur, Rajshahi and Chattogram tomorrow to visit Durga Puja mandaps outside the capital and exchange greetings with the Hindu community people on the occasion of their biggest religious festival.

He will visit one puja mandap in each of the three divisions and extend greetings to devotees celebrating Sharadiya Durga Puja, Additional Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Atikur Rahman Rumon told BSS today.

"The Prime Minister will visit three districts to see the puja mandaps. He will first go to Rangpur in the morning, followed by Rajshahi and Chattogram," he said.

Rumon said this would be the first time a head of the government in Bangladesh would visit Durga Puja mandaps outside the capital during the Hindu community's biggest religious festival.

During the visits, the Premier will exchange greetings and speak with devotees, he added.

Tarique Rahman is scheduled to leave Tejgaon Airport in Dhaka by military aircraft at 9:00 am tomorrow.

According to the tour schedule, he will fly to Saidpur Airport and visit either the Dharmasabha or Radha Govinda Temple in Rangpur.

He will then fly to Rajshahi's Hazrat Shah Makhdum (R) Airport and visit Rajshahi Dharmasabha Temple at 1:30 pm.

After a brief stay at the Rajshahi Circuit House, he will address a public rally at the city's historic Madrasa ground at 3:00 pm.

From Rajshahi, the Prime Minister will travel to Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

In the evening, he will visit the puja mandap at JM Sen Hall in Rahmatganj before staying at the Chattogram Circuit House.

He is scheduled to return to Dhaka by air at night, the Additional Press Secretary said.

The Prime Minister visited puja mandaps in the capital's Mohakhali and Banani areas last night. His wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, accompanied him during the visits.

Tuesday is Maha Navami, the penultimate day of Sharadiya Durga Puja. The festival will conclude the following day with the immersion of the idols.

