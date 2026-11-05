Fuel infrastructure to be built from Mongla to north: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said energy infrastructure will be developed from Mongla to northern Bangladesh to ensure adequate electricity and gas supplies and accelerate economic activity across the region.

Prime Minister Rahman also stressed the need to increase Chinese investment in Bangladesh and strengthen economic and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries. Speaking during an exchange with a high-level Chinese delegation led by China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) Chairman Dai Hegen in Mongla, Bagerhat, on Thursday, November 5, the prime minister urged Chinese investors to support industrialisation and expand economic activities centred on Mongla.

The meeting was held after Invest Bangladesh and China’s state-owned CRCC signed a memorandum of understanding on economic and infrastructure cooperation in the presence of the prime minister. Prime Minister Rahman said Bangladesh and China wanted to work together and that mutual cooperation would open new opportunities for investment, industrialisation and infrastructure development. Prime Minister Rahman thanked the Chinese delegation for its cooperation in recruiting Bangladeshi workers at Chinese companies in the Middle East.