Saudi invites PM to visit Kingdom, Dhaka reciprocates

Saudi Arabia has invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit the Kingdom, with the invitation formally conveyed by the Saudi ambassador during a meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat here today.

The invitation was extended through a letter from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, which was handed over to the Prime Minister by Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Abdullah Zafer H. bin Abiyah at the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, in return, invited the Saudi Crown Prince to pay an official visit to Bangladesh.

Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Humaiun Kobir disclosed the development at an emergency press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs later in the day.