Ajker Patrika
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Bangladesh

Saudi invites PM to visit Kingdom, Dhaka reciprocates

BSS
Saudi invites PM to visit Kingdom, Dhaka reciprocates
Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Abdullah Zafer H. bin Abiyah met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today. Photo: PMO

Saudi Arabia has invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit the Kingdom, with the invitation formally conveyed by the Saudi ambassador during a meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat here today.

The invitation was extended through a letter from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, which was handed over to the Prime Minister by Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Abdullah Zafer H. bin Abiyah at the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, in return, invited the Saudi Crown Prince to pay an official visit to Bangladesh.

Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Humaiun Kobir disclosed the development at an emergency press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs later in the day.

He said the timing of the Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia would be finalised through consultations between the two governments.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Describing Saudi Arabia as a longstanding friend of Bangladesh, Humaiun Kobir said the Kingdom is keen to expand trade and investment with Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Humaiun Kobir and Saudi Deputy Ambassador to Bangladesh Ibrahim Abdullah were present at the meeting.

Topics:

Prime MinisterTarique RahmanSaudi Arabiaambassador
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