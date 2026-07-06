Mirza Fakhrul calls for ending corruption, building a self-reliant Bangladesh

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged the people to say ‘no’ to corruption and work together to build a self-reliant Bangladesh without depending on others.
"We have to say ‘no’ to corruption from the grassroots. If you can correct yourself, you can correct others. No one from neighbouring countries, distant countries or the United States will come to develop Bangladesh. We have to do it ourselves," he said.
He was addressing a discussion organised by the Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB) marking the first-ever National Rural Development Day 2026 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.
“Bangladesh must free itself from poverty by restoring integrity and rebuilding public confidence in institutions,” the LGRD minister said.
"We want freedom from poverty. The fascist government looted more than it worked. Corruption became rampant, people's trust in institutions was destroyed, and BRDB was left virtually dead," he said.
Highlighting the importance of self-reliance, Fakhrul said the people cannot change their condition by relying on others.
"You have to do your own work. If village governments are formed, leadership will develop. Everyone has to work together to build a better Bangladesh," he added.
State Minister Mir Shahe Alam attended the programme as the special guest.
This year's theme of the day was “Developed Rural Areas, Prosperous Country: Bangladesh First.”
Fakhrul Islam said there could be no real development unless people's income increased, adding that BRDB's main responsibility is to organise rural people, provide training and create marketing opportunities for their products.
Referring to rural development, he said the Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman had taken pioneering initiatives, including canal excavation, while former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia had prioritised women's education.
Fakhrul Islam alleged that despite huge allocations for local government and rural development in the past, visible progress was not taken place.
"Wherever I go, I see broken roads and infrastructure. The question is, where the LGRD budget had gone? It has been looted," he said.
The minister said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has launched initiatives such as the Family Card, Farmer Card, canal excavation and loan waiver programmes to empower families and advance national development.
Calling for a renewed cooperative movement, technical education and greater emphasis on agriculture and tourism, Fakhrul Islam urged everyone to work in line with the Prime Minister's slogan, "Come, Build the Country."
The meeting was chaired by Secretary of the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division Mohammad Showkat Rashid Chowdhury.
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