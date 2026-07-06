Mirza Fakhrul calls for ending corruption, building a self-reliant Bangladesh

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged the people to say ‘no’ to corruption and work together to build a self-reliant Bangladesh without depending on others.

"We have to say ‘no’ to corruption from the grassroots. If you can correct yourself, you can correct others. No one from neighbouring countries, distant countries or the United States will come to develop Bangladesh. We have to do it ourselves," he said.

He was addressing a discussion organised by the Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB) marking the first-ever National Rural Development Day 2026 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

“Bangladesh must free itself from poverty by restoring integrity and rebuilding public confidence in institutions,” the LGRD minister said.

"We want freedom from poverty. The fascist government looted more than it worked. Corruption became rampant, people's trust in institutions was destroyed, and BRDB was left virtually dead," he said.