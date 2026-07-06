Banana!: 'Minions' knocks 'Toy Story' off N.America box office perch

The latest chapter in the lowbrow but lucrative "Minions" franchise debuted atop the North American box office this weekend, edging out another popular animation series in "Toy Story," industry estimates showed Sunday.

Universal's "Minions & Monsters" -- featuring the gibberish-spouting yellow creatures who stole the show in multiple "Despicable Me" films -- pulled in $36.4 million in the Friday-to-Sunday period, which Exhibitor Relations said was the franchise's lowest opening.

The film, a chaotic gag-filled take on early Hollywood, raked in an additional $98 million from international showings.

"Minions" displaced "Toy Story 5" from the top spot, two weeks after the Disney-Pixar offering took home the year's best opening weekend in North America, at $160 million.

The sequel -- featuring Woody the cowboy, Buzz Lightyear and their gang of toys fighting for survival against competition from screen-based tech -- came in second with another $31 million.

Debuting at third spot with $20.8 million on this Independence Day weekend was the historical epic "Young Washington," about an American founding father earning his military stripes during the French and Indian War, decades before commanding the Continental Army during the American revolution.