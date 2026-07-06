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Banana!: 'Minions' knocks 'Toy Story' off N.America box office perch

AFP
Banana!: 'Minions' knocks 'Toy Story' off N.America box office perch
(L-R) Dani Bowman and Henry Andrade attend as Illumination and Universal Pictures presents the premiere for "Minions & Monsters" at Dolby Theatre on June 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California. AFP File Photo

The latest chapter in the lowbrow but lucrative "Minions" franchise debuted atop the North American box office this weekend, edging out another popular animation series in "Toy Story," industry estimates showed Sunday.

Universal's "Minions & Monsters" -- featuring the gibberish-spouting yellow creatures who stole the show in multiple "Despicable Me" films -- pulled in $36.4 million in the Friday-to-Sunday period, which Exhibitor Relations said was the franchise's lowest opening.

The film, a chaotic gag-filled take on early Hollywood, raked in an additional $98 million from international showings.

"Minions" displaced "Toy Story 5" from the top spot, two weeks after the Disney-Pixar offering took home the year's best opening weekend in North America, at $160 million.

The sequel -- featuring Woody the cowboy, Buzz Lightyear and their gang of toys fighting for survival against competition from screen-based tech -- came in second with another $31 million.

Debuting at third spot with $20.8 million on this Independence Day weekend was the historical epic "Young Washington," about an American founding father earning his military stripes during the French and Indian War, decades before commanding the Continental Army during the American revolution.

Released by independent Angel Studios, known as a faith-based operation that eschews traditional Hollywood approaches, the film features stars Ben Kingsley, Andy Serkis and Mary-Louise Parker and showcases William Franklyn-Mille as Washington.

Slipping two spots to fourth was "Supergirl," a Warner Bros sci-fi effort starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, a cousin of Superman who also possesses superhuman strength. It earned $9.6 million in its second weekend.

Holding on to fifth place is the Stephen Spielberg-directed sci-fi thriller "Disclosure Day," which earned $6 million for a current total of $105 million.

With an ensemble cast led by Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor, the action-packed Universal film follows an effort to reveal a decades-long coverup of extraterrestrial visitations.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Obsession" ($5.3 million)

"Backrooms" ($3.3 million)

"Jackass: Best and Last" ($2.7 million)

"Scary Movie" ($1.1 million)

"The Invite" ($800,000)

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hollywoodanimationmovie
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