EU invites PM to address Global Gateway Forum

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller today handed over an invitation from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to deliver a keynote address at the Global Gateway Forum 2027.
The invitation was conveyed during the envoy's courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here this afternoon.
According to a press release issued by the foreign ministry, the proposed visit will also provide an opportunity for a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The Prime Minister’s participation in the forum is expected to open up new opportunities for cooperation and investment in sustainable infrastructure, digitalisation, energy, transport, health and education under the European Union's Global Gateway Initiative, said the ministry.
During the meeting, Ambassador Miller also handed over a congratulatory letter from EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas to Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman on his election as President of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The two sides reviewed the broad spectrum of Bangladesh-European Union relations and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in trade, investment, business, technology, and regional and multilateral affairs.
They also exchanged views on the proposed Bangladesh-EU Business Forum 2027, upcoming high-level engagements, prospects for a Bangladesh-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other issues of mutual interest.
Regional and global developments, developments at the United Nations, and the protracted Rohingya crisis also featured prominently in the discussion.
Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the European Union for mutual benefit.
The third edition of the Global Gateway Forum will take place on June 8–9, 2027. Hosted by the European Commission, the event will gather Heads of State, government officials, financial institutions, and private sector leaders to advance the EU's global connectivity and infrastructure investment strategy.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today asked the authorities concerned to take coordinated measures to protect the environment of the Gulshan-Banani-Baridhara Lake by preventing water pollution, ensuring integrated waste management and improving the area's sewerage system. The directive came at a meet5 hours ago
Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged the people to say ‘no’ to corruption and work together to build a self-reliant Bangladesh without depending on others. "We have to say ‘no’ to corruption from the grassroots. If you can correct you7 hours ago
Saudi Arabia has invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit the Kingdom, with the invitation formally conveyed by the Saudi ambassador during a meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat here today. The invitation was extended through a letter from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, whi7 hours ago
A judicial magistrate has been appointed to oversee the exhumation the remains of renowned actor Salman Shah from his grave in Sylhet. Sylhet Additional District Magistrate Pinki Saha issued an office order in this connection on June 22, appointing executive magistrate Md Pervej in compliance with1 days ago