EU invites PM to address Global Gateway Forum

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller today handed over an invitation from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to deliver a keynote address at the Global Gateway Forum 2027.

The invitation was conveyed during the envoy's courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here this afternoon.

According to a press release issued by the foreign ministry, the proposed visit will also provide an opportunity for a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the forum is expected to open up new opportunities for cooperation and investment in sustainable infrastructure, digitalisation, energy, transport, health and education under the European Union's Global Gateway Initiative, said the ministry.