EC issues gazette declaring Mirza Fakhrul as President

Bangladesh’s Election Commission on Thursday night issued a gazette declaring Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir elected as the country’s 23rd President, according to an official notification.
The gazette was signed by Election Commission Secretary Akhtar Ahmed on the order of the Chief Election Commissioner, the notification said.
The notification stated that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was declared elected to the office of President on the basis of the declaration made by the Returning Officer and the Chief Election Commissioner, in line with Section 11 of the Presidential Elections Act, 1991, and Rule 12(6) of the Presidential Election Rules, 1991.
The gazette listed Mirza Ruhul Amin as the father of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
The notification also gave his address as Kalibari village under Thakurgaon municipality in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected the 23rd president of Bangladesh, marking the culmination of a long political journey that began in student politics, passed through teaching and local government, and eventually took him to the leadership of the country’s main political party. In Thursd4 hours ago
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