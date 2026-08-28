5 Children Drown in Chapainawabganj River

Five children drowned in a dead river channel, a branch of the Padma River, in Char Chakla village under Debinagar Union of Chapainawabganj Sadar Upazila at around 1pm on Friday.
The victims were Sumaiya, 10, and Ariba, 8, daughters of Masud; Sumaiya, 10, and Suraiya, 8, daughters of Nezam Uddin; and Sharifa, 8, daughter of Shariful. All were residents of Char Chakla village.
Local resident Omar Ali said the children went together to bathe or play in the river after Friday prayers. When one child began drowning, the others attempted to rescue her, he said.
“One by one, all five children drowned,” Omar Ali said, adding that local residents later recovered them.
Mujibur Rahman, a member of Ward No. 3 of Debinagar Union Parishad, said five children died after drowning in the river at noon.
“None of them knew how to swim,” Mujibur Rahman said, adding that this was believed to have caused the tragedy.
Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ekramul Hossain said police visited the site after receiving information about the deaths.
“The naval police have been informed and are on their way to the scene,” Ekramul Hossain said. “The naval police will take legal action.”
Bangladesh is considering to join the Mecca Defense Pact, a defence alliance involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, State Minister for Foreign Affairs (2) Shama Obaid Islam has said. The government will assess the pact’s potential benefits for the country’s interests, economy and people before1 days ago
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir today said Bangladesh views positively the "Mecca Defence Pact" involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, noting that Dhaka's participation in such an initiative among Islamic nations would not be unusual. "We have expressed interest in the Mecca D3 days ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on his inauguration as 23rd President of Bangladesh, expressing readiness to work with him to further deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries. In a congratulatory message, Xi said3 days ago
Family members of Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das, two youths arrested over the killing of retired teacher Ganapati Chakraborty and three members of his family in Rangpur city’s Machhuapara area, said the pair were not at home on the night of the murders. Police said the two consumed yaba on the roof4 days ago