Nepal Flood Death Toll Rises to 469 as Nearly 1,500 Missing

At least 469 people have been killed and about 1,500 remain missing after sudden floods and landslides in Nepal, according to Nepali authorities. Rescue teams and military helicopters are continuing searches for missing people in remote mountainous areas along the Nepal-China border, NDTV reported.

Nepal’s tourism board said 178 Nepali citizens are still missing, while 11 Indian nationals have been rescued. The missing include foreign tourists trekking in the Himalayas and numerous Hindu pilgrims travelling to the sacred snow-covered Mount Kailash in Tibet.

Nepali authorities said 1,468 people remain missing, including many foreign tourists. Indian citizens make up the largest group of missing foreign nationals.

A further major threat has emerged upstream amid the flood situation in Nepal. China has issued a Level-4 disaster alert in the Tibet region along the Nepal-China border.

Chinese authorities said a natural reservoir, or “barrier lake”, formed at the confluence of two rivers after a landslide last Wednesday. The reservoir could trigger flash floods across extensive downstream areas if it bursts under pressure from excess water.

China’s Ministry of Water Resources issued an emergency warning for the Tibet Autonomous Region. The ministry said the reservoir formed near the confluence of the Chhotechen Khola and Perepu Sangpo rivers.

Both rivers originate in Tibet before entering Nepal and becoming part of the Bhote Koshi river system.