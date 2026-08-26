Bhutanese King makes brief stopover at HSIA, meets President

Bangladesh is keen to cooperate with Bhutan to advance transformative initiatives in the region aimed at mutual welfare, prosperity and sustainable development.
President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this today while paying a courtesy call on Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the VVIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here.
The meeting took place during the Bhutanese King's one-hour stopover at HSIA here early this morning.
During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest.
The President invited the Bhutanese King and members of the royal family to pay a state visit to Bangladesh at their convenient time.
In response, the Bhutanese King invited the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit Bhutan at their convenient time.
The King conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Mirza Fakhrul on assuming office as President.
The President also conveyed warm greetings to the King of Bhutan and members of the royal family on behalf of the people and government of Bangladesh.
Noting the historic tie between the two countries, the President said, “Bhutan always holds a special place in our hearts because Bhutan was the first country in the world to recognize Bangladesh on December 6, 1971.”
The President also highlighted the special affection and deep respect that the current King’s father, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, has shown towards Bangladesh.
At the meeting, the Bhutanese King stressed further enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, including education, trade and investment.
The Bhutanese King also briefed the President on the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project and sought Bangladesh’s participation and cooperation in the initiative.
Expressing interest in the project, the President assured the King of Bangladesh's support and cooperation in advancing the initiative for mutual welfare, prosperity and sustainable development.
Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, Bhutan’s Ambassador to Bangladesh and senior officials of the Bangladesh government were present during the meeting.
The special aircraft carrying the Bhutanese King from Singapore left Dhaka for Bhutan at around 6:30 am.
Bangladesh’s Election Commission on Thursday night issued a gazette declaring Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir elected as the country’s 23rd President, according to an official notification. The gazette was signed by Election Commission Secretary Akhtar Ahmed on the order of the Chief Election Commissio6 days ago
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected the 23rd president of Bangladesh, marking the culmination of a long political journey that began in student politics, passed through teaching and local government, and eventually took him to the leadership of the country’s main political party. In Thursd6 days ago
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam today said Bangladesh is continuing its diplomatic efforts to resolve the protracted Rohingya crisis, which has become increasingly complicated amid geopolitical and regional realities. “We are continuing our diplomatic efforts,” she told journal8 days ago
Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has remained without a commission for nearly six months, even though a legal requirement says a new commission should be appointed within 30 days. A search committee was formed about one and a half months ago, but the appointment process has yet to be co14 days ago