Bhutanese King makes brief stopover at HSIA, meets President

Bangladesh is keen to cooperate with Bhutan to advance transformative initiatives in the region aimed at mutual welfare, prosperity and sustainable development.

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this today while paying a courtesy call on Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the VVIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here.

The meeting took place during the Bhutanese King's one-hour stopover at HSIA here early this morning.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest.

The President invited the Bhutanese King and members of the royal family to pay a state visit to Bangladesh at their convenient time.

In response, the Bhutanese King invited the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit Bhutan at their convenient time.