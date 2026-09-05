Putin orders halt in strikes on Kyiv for 3 days

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a three-day suspension of all Russian attacks on Kyiv following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal for a temporary ceasefire, the Kremlin announced on Saturday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “The President of Russia and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has today ordered that no attacks be carried out on Kyiv for three consecutive days from midnight.”

The temporary pause comes as US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner visit Moscow with a new peace proposal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin said the two envoys would travel to Kyiv on Sunday after holding talks with Russian officials.

Zelenskyy proposed a temporary ceasefire to Russia on Friday, August 4. Ukrainian forces would not conduct aerial attacks during the US envoys’ visit and throughout the talks, Zelenskyy said, while Russia should similarly halt air strikes on Kyiv. “We are considering the safety of the US envoys, not Russia,” Zelenskyy said. “We want realistic options to end this four-and-a-half-year war.”