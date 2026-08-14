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India invites Bangladesh PM for bilateral visit

Ajker Patrika Desk
India invites Bangladesh PM for bilateral visit
Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Photo: ANI

India has formally invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit, and also to attend the outreach session of the BRICS summit, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the regular weekly briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

Responding to a journalist’s question, Jaiswal said the invitations had already been conveyed to Bangladesh and that any further developments would be shared later.

“We have extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for a bilateral visit. We've also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for a visit to India for the outreach session of the BRICS Summit. So these invitations have been extended, and I shall keep you updated if there is any progress in this regard,” Randhir Jaiswal said at the press briefing.

At the same briefing, India also outlined its position on energy supplies to Bangladesh. Replying to a question on the existing energy crisis in Bangladesh and a request for fresh energy assistance, Jaiswal said India was also considering the matter positively.

India Pushes for Tarique Rahman’s New Delhi Visit by Early Septembertareq-modi

“We have an ongoing arrangement with Bangladesh for the supply of diesel. This continues insofar as the additional request that you mentioned is concerned. This will be examined keeping in mind our own requirements, our refining capacity, as well as the availability of diesel here in our country,” Jaiswal said.

Topics:

BangladeshPrime MinisterTarique RahmanForeign MinistryIndiaBRICSDelhi
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