India invites Bangladesh PM for bilateral visit

India has formally invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit, and also to attend the outreach session of the BRICS summit, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the regular weekly briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

Responding to a journalist’s question, Jaiswal said the invitations had already been conveyed to Bangladesh and that any further developments would be shared later.

“We have extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for a bilateral visit. We've also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for a visit to India for the outreach session of the BRICS Summit. So these invitations have been extended, and I shall keep you updated if there is any progress in this regard,” Randhir Jaiswal said at the press briefing.