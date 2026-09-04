Janmashtami today

Janmashtami, one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community, commemorating the birth of Lord Sri Krishna, is being celebrated across the country today with due religious fervor and gaiety.
Lord Sri Krishna is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna was born in Mathura on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.
Krishna's birth symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Lord Krishna is revered for his teachings and wisdom. His teachings in the Bhagavad Gita are considered a guide to living a meaningful and purposeful life.
It is believed that he incarnates in every age to protect the virtuous from the wicked and to establish truth, justice, and beauty in society.
President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman issued separate messages on the occasion, greeting members of the Hindu community.
Marking the festival, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today exchanged greetings with prominent members of the Hindu community and distributed honorariums among priests and sebaits at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.
Religious Affairs Ministry and the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust jointly organised the programme attended by leading representatives of the Hindu community, religious leaders, eminent citizens, and priests and sebaits from different parts of the country.
The day of Janmashtami is a public holiday.
Temples, religious organisations, and various institutions have drawn up elaborate programmes marking the occasion.
National dailies published special articles, while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and private TV and radio stations are airing special programmes highlighting different aspects of the life and philosophy of Lord Sri Krishna.
Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee has taken programme to celebrate the festival centrally at Dhakeshwari National Temple here.
As part of the programmes, Geeta Joggo was held this morning at Dhakeshwari National Temple.
A Janmashtami procession will be brought out at 3pm from the city's Palashi intersection and it will parade through different thoroughfares of the capital, including Jagannath Hall premises, Shaheed Minar, Doyel Chattar, High Court intersection. The procession will come to an end reaching Bahadur Shah Park.
Before the procession, an inaugural ceremony will be held at the Dhakeshwari National Temple as Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed is expected to join it as the chief guest.
Krishna Puja will be held in the evening at the temple.
Shankar Math and Mission from Sitakunda, Chattogram, performed Geeta Joggo at the Dhakeshwari National Temple premises this morning.
International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has also taken a three-day programme at Swamibagh Asram in the capital to mark the festival.
The programme includes recitation from Srimad Bhagavad Geeta, performance of devotional songs, vog arati, distribution of mahaprashad, discussion, cultural function.
Industries Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir is expected to join a discussion as the chief guest at the Asram at 4pm today.
The festival is also being celebrated in temples across the country with different programmes.
Janmashtami, one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community commemorating the birth of Lord Sri Krishna, was celebrated across the country today with due religious fervour, traditional rituals and colourful festivities. According to Hindu belief, Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day1 hours ago
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