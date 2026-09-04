Janmashtami celebrated in districts across the country

Janmashtami, one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community commemorating the birth of Lord Sri Krishna, was celebrated across the country today with due religious fervour, traditional rituals and colourful festivities. According to Hindu belief, Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Bangla month of Bhadra. Devotees believe that he incarnates in every age to protect the virtuous, resist evil and establish truth, justice and harmony in society. Marking the occasion, different religious, cultural and social organisations chalked out elaborate programmes including discussions, prayers, processions and distribution of prasad.

In Rangamati, a discussion meeting and a colourful Mangal Shobhajatra were held today to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Sri Krishna, with religious fervour and festive spirit. The district Sri Sri Janmashtami Celebration Committee organised the programme at the Rangamati Municipality premises in the morning. Chairman of the Rangamati Hill District Council Dipan Talukdar Dipu attended the discussion as the chief guest with District Sri Sri Janmashtami Celebration Committee President Dayal Das in the chair. Lt Col Ekramul Rahat PSC, zone commander of Rangamati Sadar Zone, Additional Superintendent of Police of Rangamati Sadar Circle Tarek Sekander, Rangamati Hill District Council member and District BNP General Secretary Advocate Mamunur Rashid Mamun and council member Nandita Das, among others, addressed the programme as special guests. In his speech, Council Chairman Dipan Talukdar Dipu said the government believes in communal harmony among all communities in the country. "We will work for the welfare of the country together with everyone," he said.

Later, a colourful and festive Mangal Shobhajatra was brought out from the Rangamati Municipality premises. The procession paraded the main streets of the town before ending at the Rangamati Deputy Commissioner's Office premises. In Tangail, a colorful procession was held in the district today to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. The procession was brought out from the premises of the Shri Shri Kali Bari in Tangail town in the morning. It paraded through different streets of the town before returning to the Kali Bari premises. State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, also the lawmaker from Tangail-5 constituency, joined the procession as the chief guest.

People of all ages, including men and women from the Hindu community, took part in the procession. Accompanied by traditional drums, musical instruments and various religious activities, the procession created a festive atmosphere across the town. The large gathering turned the event into a vibrant meeting of the community. The procession was organised by the Shri Shri Kali Bari as part of a daylong programme marking the Janmashtami.

Earlier in the morning, the opening ceremony of the programme was held at the Shri Shri Kali Bari premises while State Minister Sultan Salahuddin Tuku attended it as the chief guest. Trustee of the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Babu Shyamal Hor inaugurated the programme. Tangail Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shaheen Mia, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) HM Mahbub Rezwan Siddiqui, former district BNP member secretary Mahmudul Haque Sanu, former organizing secretary Shafikur Rahman Khan Shafik and Tangail Sadar Upazila BNP Senior Joint Secretary Azim Uddin Biplob were, among others, present. Acting President of the Shri Shri Kali Bari Swapan Ghosh and General Secretary and freedom fighter Jiban Krishna Chowdhury were also present, along with leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organizations andmembers of the Shri Shri Kali Bari committee. In Bandarban, the Janmashtami festival, marking the auspicious birth anniversary of Lord Sri Krishna, was celebrated in the district today with due religious fervor and festive enthusiasm. A colorful grand procession was brought out from Raja's Math in the town at 11.00 am today. Chairman of the Bandarban Hill District Council Mamyaching attended the event as the chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner Sajib Kanti Rudra, Hill District Council members Jasim Uddin Tushar and Chanumang Marma, president of Bandarban Sarbojanin Central Durga Temple Biplab Kanti Das Rajeshwar, president of Bandarban Central Sri Sri Janmashtami Festival Celebration Committee Ritul Kanti Biswas and its general secretary Alok Dhar were, among others, present at the inaugural ceremony.

Presidents, general secretaries and representatives of different temples across the district, along with leaders of the local Hindu community, also took part in the celebration. The grand procession started from Raja's Math, paraded through the main streets of Bandarban town and ended at the festival venue. Children, adolescents and people of all ages from the Hindu community participated in the procession dressed in colorful attire and portraying various forms of Hindu deities. The colorful costumes and festive decorations turned the town into a vibrant celebration as devotees observed Janmashtami with joy and religious devotion. In Sherpur, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami, was celebrated in the district today with due religious solemnity and festive spirit, like elsewhere across the country. A colorful procession was brought out from the premises of Gopal Jiu Temple in Sherpur town in the morning, organized by the Sherpur district unit of the Puja Udjapan Front. Deputy Commissioner Farida Yasmin participated in the procession.